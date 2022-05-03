FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting New Albany outlasted Floyd Central 26-24, 30-28, 25-23 Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs had to rally in all three sets en route to victory.
Johnathan Clifton led New Albany's attack with 18 kills while Quincy Rainey (14) and Jacob Corbett (10) combined for 24 assists. Meanwhile Henry Ryan topped the team in service aces (four) and digs (14).
Colin Thurston added 11 digs while Clifton and Dick Ni had two blocks apiece for the 'Dogs.
"We struggled to maintain our consistency throughout the course of each set. We would have little runs where we would do great things, but then have a little spurt of bad volleyball sneak in," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Our seniors really stepped up. They found a way to gut out a tough victory.
"Quincy Rainey was always leading by example and encouraging his teammates the entire match. Quincy doesn't get enough credit for his role. He consistently is throwing his body on the floor to keep the ball alive and creates opportunities for our hitters to score. Senior, Dick Ni, also had to step up. We had three middles who couldn't make the match and Dick stepped right into the starting lineup and did some great things. He was active at the net, earning a few crucial blocks and had some block touches to help our defense dig the ball. However, our player of the match was our sophomore libero, Henry Ryan.
"It seemed like every time we needed to go on a big service run Henry was walking back to the service line. At one point we were down 14-21 in the second set and our guys looked defeated. I mentioned the biggest comeback in my coaching history when I was an assistant under Jeff Zimmerman at Silver Creek. We were down 14-21 against Brownstown (Central) and found a way to win in sectionals. I told them it was possible and that we just needed to sideout because Henry was our next server. We found a way to sideout and then Henry was lethal with his short serve. He rallied off seven serves getting us back into the match. We eventually closed out the second set with some scrappy defense and the ball found a way to trickle over the net. The third set was much of the same. Floyd played some outstanding defense and put up a great block to slow us down. We didn't play our best volleyball at times, but we found a way to stick together and win. It has been great to have our guys learn how to win in a variety of ways."
The Bulldogs (11-1) will face Jac-Cen-Del at Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
New Albany 26 30 25
Floyd Central 24 28 23
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 18, Chase Walters 5, Quincy Rainey 3, Dick Ni 3, Ryne Blair 3.
Assists: Rainey 14, Jacob Corbett 10.
Aces: Henry Ryan 4.
Digs: Ryan 14, Colin Thurston 11, Clifton 5, Walters 5, Rainey 4.
Blocks: Clifton 2, Ni 2.
.
OLYMPIANS DOWN 'DOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East edged Silver Creek 27-25, 25-23 Tuesday night.
Zachary Zimmerman tallied 10 kills to top the team and also recorded a team-best-tying eight digs. Cole Davidson (eight) and Preston Killen (eight) combined for 16 assists while Davidson also tallied eight digs.
.
COLUMBUS EAST 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 25 23
Columbus East 27 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 10, Myles Rountree 4, Cameron Wheeler 2, Ben Bluehs 1, Cole Davidson 1, Lucas Densford 1, Preston Killen 1.
Aces: Zimmerman 1, Killen 1, Rountree 1, Densford 1.
Assists: Davidson 8, Killen 8, Zimmerman 2, Densford 1.
Blocks: Densford 2, Zimmerman 2, Bluehs 1, Davidson 1, Rountree 1.
Digs: Davidson 8, Zimmerman 8, Killen 4, Densford 3, Spear 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.