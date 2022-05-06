SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek rolled to a 25-16, 25-16 victory over visiting Jac-Cen-Del on Thursday evening.
Zachary Zimmerman (seven) and Lucas Densford (seven) combined for 14 kills to lead the Dragons' attack while Cole Davidson (13) and Preston Killen (11) teamed up for 24 assists.
Zimmerman also topped the team in service aces (three) and digs (three).
SILVER CREEK 2, JAC-CEN-DEL 0
Silver Creek 25 25
Jac-Cen-Del 16 16
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 7, Lucas Densford 7, Myles Rountree 6, Cole Davidson 3, Ben Bluehs 2, Cameron Wheeler 2, .
Aces: Zimmerman 3, Bluehs 2, Rountree 2, Davidson 1, Evan Spear 1.
Assists: Davidson 13, Killen 11, Wheeler 1, Zimmerman 1.
Blocks: Densford 2, Zimmerman 1, Wheeler 1.
Digs: Zimmerman 3, Davidson 2, Bluehs 1, Densford 1, Spear 1.
'DOGS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — New Albany closed out its regular season with a 25-23, 25-17 victory over Jac-Cen-Del at Silver Creek on Thursday evening.
Johnathan Clifton (seven) and Landen Kirk (six) combined for 13 kills while Quincy Rainey (12) and Jacob Corbett (nine) teamed up for 21 assists.
Henry Ryan led the defensive effort with 13 digs.
"Tonight it was great to see some of our younger, less-experienced players start to look more comfortable on the court," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "Landen Kirk was very efficient at the net tonight. He was swinging aggressively on balls that were in rhythm and he was making shots when his timing, or the set, was off. He has improved tremendously this season due to his hard work and drive to constantly improve. Garrett Skeens also stepped up and made some plays in the backcourt that he wasn't making before the season started. He was running down balls and picking up off-speed shots that were hit into the middle of the court."
The Bulldogs (13-1, 12-0 in IBVCA play) will next participate in the KBVA Tournament at Silver Creek next Tuesday. The tourney also include Trinity, St. Xavier, DeSales, New Albany, Silver Creek, and Floyd Central. The 'Dogs will face the Dragons at 5 p.m. in the main gym, with the Colts taking on the Highlanders at the same time in the auxiliary gym.
New Albany also awaits to see who it will play in the IBVCA State Tournament. The pairings are slated for Sunday with the regional games set for May 14.
NEW ALBANY 2, JAC-CEN-DEL 0
Jac-Cen-Del 23 17
Silver Creek 25 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Johnathan Clifton 7, Landen Kirk 6, Noah Johnson 5, Chase Walters 4, Ryne Blair 3, Kurt Geron 2.
Assists: Quincy Rainey 12, Jacob Corbett 9.
Aces: Geron 1, Henry Ryan 1, Garrett Skeens 1, Blair 1, Johnson 1.
Digs: Ryan 13, Johnson 5, Rainey 5, Geron 3, Skeens 3, Clifton 3.
Blocks: Clifton 2, Blair 1.
