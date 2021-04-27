FLOYDS KNOBS — Silver Creek swept host Floyd Central 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Monday night.
Zachary Zimmerman led the Dragons' offense with eight kills while Isaac Hinton added six and Ben Landers five. Hinton also tallied a team-high 13 assists while he and Landers both finished with four assists. Landers also led the team in digs (12).
Silver Creek (9-5) next hosts New Albany on Thursday.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Floyd Central 15 21 16
Silver Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 8, Isaac Hinton 6, Ben Landers 5, Jack Slater 2.
Blocks: Jarrett Garr 2, Slater 2.
Assists: Hinton 13, Mattox Colone 8.
Aces: Hinton 4, Landers 4, Garr 2.
Digs: Landers 12, Garr 5, Thay Jayawardana 5, Hinton 4, Zimmerman 3.
.
‘DOGS DOWN WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting New Albany swept Scottsburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-8 on Monday evening.
