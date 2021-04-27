Silver Creek Dragons

FLOYDS KNOBS — Silver Creek swept host Floyd Central 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Monday night. 

Zachary Zimmerman led the Dragons' offense with eight kills while Isaac Hinton added six and Ben Landers five. Hinton also tallied a team-high 13 assists while he and Landers both finished with four assists. Landers also led the team in digs (12). 

Silver Creek (9-5) next hosts New Albany on Thursday. 

SILVER CREEK 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0

Floyd Central     15     21     16

Silver Creek     25     25     25     

MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Zachary Zimmerman 8, Isaac Hinton 6, Ben Landers 5, Jack Slater 2. 

     Blocks: Jarrett Garr 2, Slater 2. 

     Assists: Hinton 13, Mattox Colone 8.

     Aces: Hinton 4, Landers 4, Garr 2. 

     Digs: Landers 12, Garr 5, Thay Jayawardana 5, Hinton 4, Zimmerman 3. 

‘DOGS DOWN WARRIORS

SCOTTSBURG — Visiting New Albany swept Scottsburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-8 on Monday evening.

