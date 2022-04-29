JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Rock Creek 25-11, 25-8, 19-25, 25-8 Thursday night.
Chase Toohey led the way for the Red Devils with nine kills, 20 assists and five service aces. Luke Stracener added eight kills and 11 digs.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, ROCK CREEK 1
Rock Creek 11 8 25 8
Jeffersonville 25 25 19 25
JHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Toohey 9, Stracener 8, Phillips 5.
Aces: Garcia 14, Seifried 11, Toohey 5, Phillips 5.
Assists: Toohey 20.
Digs: Stracener 11.
COLTS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Louisville DeSales handed New Albany its first loss, outlasting the host Bulldogs 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 Thursday night at Hazelwood.
