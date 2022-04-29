Jeffersonville Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Rock Creek 25-11, 25-8, 19-25, 25-8 Thursday night. 

Chase Toohey led the way for the Red Devils with nine kills, 20 assists and five service aces. Luke Stracener added eight kills and 11 digs.  

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, ROCK CREEK 1

Rock Creek     11     8     25     8

Jeffersonville     25     25     19     25

JHS MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Toohey 9, Stracener 8, Phillips 5.

     Aces: Garcia 14, Seifried 11, Toohey 5, Phillips 5.

     Assists: Toohey 20.

     Digs: Stracener 11. 

.

COLTS DOWN 'DOGS

NEW ALBANY — Louisville DeSales handed New Albany its first loss, outlasting the host Bulldogs 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 Thursday night at Hazelwood. 

