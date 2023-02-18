INDIANAPOLIS — All four local grapplers lost their first-round matches in the IHSAA State Finals on Friday.
Floyd Central freshman Isaac Campbell, Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen, Charlestown senior Braden Moore and Floyd junior Bray Emerine each suffered defeats in their respective weight class at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Delta’s Ayden Bollinger slipped past Campbell 10-6 at 106.
New Castle’s Brevan Thrine defeated Owen 9-4 at 145.
Warren Central’s Brenton Russell pinned Moore in 2 minutes, 52 seconds at 160.
Northwood’s Kaden Lone outlasted Emerine 11-9 in the first overtime period at 182.
