BOYS' WRESTLING: Floyd Central finishes 4th at regional

BLOOMINGTON — Led by champion Bray Emerine, Floyd Central finished fourth in the Bloomington South Regional on Saturday.
Tell City won three of the 14 weight classes en route to 139.5 points and the first regional title in program history. The host Panthers were second with 107 while Terre Haute South took third (100.5) and the two-time defending champion Highlanders finished fourth with 71.5 points.
Emerine, a junior, won the 182-pound weight class in impressive fashion.
He won his first two matches in pins. The first in 1:03 and the second in only 14 seconds. In the final, Emerine defeated Northview senior Richard Alexander 18-2 by technical fall to improve to 24-2 on the season.
Emerine, who won a regional title at 160 as a freshman, led the way for Floyd's five semistate qualifiers.
Isaac Campbell finished second at 106 for the Highlanders. The freshman won his first two matches in quick pins (1:01 and 1:47). In the final, ninth-ranked Bloomington South sophomore Cameron Meier outlasted eighth-ranked Campbell 5-2 in the final.
Also for Floyd, freshman Hunter Banet (132) and senior Jase Robinson (145) both took third in their respective weight classes while sophomore Vince Kessinger finished fourth at 126.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Bloomington South
Team scores: 1. Tell City 139.5, 2. Bloomington South 107, 3. Terre Haute South 100.5, 4. Floyd Central 71.5, 5. Owen Valley 64, 6. Northview 62, 7. Southridge 55, 8. Jasper 51.5, 9. Edgewood 38.5, 10. West Vigo 36, 11. Indian Creek 35, 12. Sullivan 22, 13. Bloomington North 11.
106 pounds — Final: Cameron Meier (BS) d. Isaac Campbell (FC) 5-2; 3rd: Jude Heaston (IC) d. Colton Campbell (THS) 5-4.
113 — Final: Jackson Heaston (IC) pinned Walter Hagedorn (TC) in 5:53; 3rd: John Orman (EDGE) d. Willam Rader (THS) 14-1 by majority decision.
120 — Final: Lane Gilbert (SULL) d. Cameron Fogle (SOUTH) 8-4; 3rd: Hayden Biggs (JAS) d. Noah Fields (THS) 5-2.
126 — Final: Chase Stephens (TC) d. Seth Cowden (NORTH) 8-6 (OT); 3rd: Josiah Dedeaux (THS) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 6-0.
132 — Final: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Wyatt Cooksey (BS) 18-5 by majority decision; 3rd: Hunter Banet (FC) pinned Landon Clement (EDGE) in 2:30.
138 — Final: Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Brandon Weaver (OV) 10-4; 3rd: Brant Turner (BS) d. Kasey Stewart (THS) 3-1.
145 — Final: Cash Turner (EDGE) d. Brayden Lain (TC) 8-0 by majority decision; 3rd: Jase Robinson (FC) d. Hunter Fender (BS) 5-2.
152 — Final: Evan Roudebush (BS) d. Tyce DuPont (TC) 12-4 by majority decision; 3rd: Luke May (THS) d. Anthony Laughlin (SOUTH) 9-8.
160 — Final: Jeb Prechtel (JAS) pinned Jorge Franco (THS) in 0:45; 3rd: Cael Hickok (BN) d. Tyler Lee (NORTH) 6-2.
170 — Final: Delaney Ruhlman (BS) d. Noah Terry (TC) 13-1 by majority decision; 3rd: Victor Peter (JAS) d. Maddox Vernon (SOUTH) 9-2.
182 — Final: Bray Emerine (FC) d. Richard Alexander (NORTH) 18-2 by technical fall; 3rd: Ethan Schraner (TC) d. Kyvan Bandy (OV) 7-2.
195 — Final: Reid Schroeder (SOUTH) pinned Dalton Simmons (NORTH) in 0:56; 3rd: Brock Higgins (WV) d. Drew Chandler (BS) 6-4.
220 — Final: Alex Rose (THS) d. Eli Hinshaw (OV) 8-5; 3rd: Preston Montgomery (WV) d. Tyson Ruhe (JAS) 5-2.
285 — Final: Bryce Mills (OV) pinned Region Hendricks (WV) in 1:17; 3rd: Sean Murphy (THS) pinned Brandon Brewer (NORTH) in 1:35.