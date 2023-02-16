BOYS' WRESTLING: Floyd duo hopes to continue title streak

FLOYDS KNOBS — In each of the past three seasons, Floyd Central has had a state champion.
In 2020 it was Jonathan Kervin at 152 pounds. In 2021 it was J Conway at 152. Last year it was Conway again, this time at 160.
Bray Emerine and Isaac Campbell hope to keep that streak going this weekend. The junior and the freshman will compete in the IHSAA State Finals, which start today and continue tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“That’s the goal we have,” Emerine said after a practice earlier this week.
“They’re role models to me, I just want to be like them,” Campbell added.
Emerine will compete in the 182-pound weight class while Campbell will battle at 106 in search of a fourth straight state title for the Highlanders.
“Anything can definitely happen up there,” Floyd Central head coach Brandon Sisson said. “I think once you see somebody do it, it becomes more realistic for you as well. Obviously neither of these guys are favored to win the state title, but J wasn’t favored to win the state title his first one and Jonathan wasn’t favored to win a state title his senior year either. Crazy things do happen up there, but they’re both going to have to have really, really good days.”
Both have had really good seasons for the Highlanders.
Campbell (32-4), who is ranked eighth in the state by indianamat.com, will face third-ranked Delta sophomore Ayden Bollinger (39-0) in a first-round match (weight classes 106 through 145 will begin at 2 p.m. this afternoon).
“He really committed to the sport here the last two or three years,” Sisson said of Campbell, the seventh freshman in program history to qualify for the state finals. “He comes in (to the wrestling room) every single day. He decided to go 106, and as a freshman having to control your weight a little bit, he was very disciplined. We really never had to worry about him, because he comes in there and does what he needs to every single day.”
“I love being around Isaac,” Emerine added. “He’s got a great attitude, he’s definitely going in the right path. He’s worked his butt off for this and he deserves it. He’s still got three more years and he’ll definitely do some great things in his high school career.”
Campbell won his first sectional title late last month, pinning Jasper’s Caleb Patterson in 52 seconds in the final of the Southridge Sectional. He followed that up with a runner-up finish in the Bloomington South Regional and was fourth at last Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Semistate at the Ford Center.
“It felt amazing,” Campbell said of qualifying for the state finals. “I’ve been working for this all year, for it to pay off. But we’re not done yet.”
If Campbell wins his first match, he’ll face the winner between 24th-ranked Mishawaka senior Xavier Chavez (21-8) and 23rd-ranked New Palestine freshman Gunner Butt (26-8) in a quarterfinal match Saturday morning.
Emerine, meanwhile, is making his second trip to the state finals.
Competing at 160 as a freshman, he finished second in the sectional, won the regional and placed fourth at semistate to qualify for state, where he lost his first-round match.
Emerine appeared to be on pace to make a return trip to Indy last year before a postseason injury sidelined him.
“I got beat (by Southridge’s Reid Schroeder) in sectional finals and then I was in the regional finals and I was beating the kid, I think 9-2, and my knee just popped out,” Emerine recalled. “I went to physical therapy the week before semistate the whole week and worked my tail off. I was really trying to get back for semistate, but physically I just couldn’t do it.”
Emerine had suffered a torn patella tendon. In July he had MPFL reconstructive surgery, in which a new medial patellofemoral ligament was created to stabilize the knee and help protect the joint from additional damage.
He was cleared to return to action in December. Eleven days after that he suffered a 6-4 loss to Zionsville junior Luke Penola. It’s one of only three defeats he’s had all season.
“That was a tough match, but I definitely was able to see my highs and lows throughout 2022 and 2023,” Emerine said. “It’s definitely taught me a lot about myself.”
Like what?
“That I’m capable of pushing through injuries and pain and fighting through a lot of things,” he said. “And just have fun while I’m doing it.”
Emerine suffered only one other loss in the regular season. In the postseason he rolled to sectional and regional titles before losing 12-5 to sixth-ranked Caden Brewer of Brownsburg in the semistate semifinals last Saturday.
“I wrestled that match different than I’ve wrestled in the past,” said Emerine, who bounced back to beat Columbus East’s Jackson Fox 4-1 in the third-place match. “I kind of got in my own head and didn’t wrestle how I should have. The past few weeks I’ve wrestled real dominant and done everything I’ve needed to do, I just want to keep that track going.”
Emerine (27-3), who is ranked ninth in the state, will face eighth-ranked Northwood senior Kaden Lone (41-5) in today’s first round.
“At first he wasn’t sure he was even going to be able to wrestle throughout the year, but he did everything he needed to do to get himself ready and got back to the state finals,” Sisson said. “He’s kind of like a juggernaut. He’s a workhorse, he loves lifting weights and he loves wrestling. His strength and his power and just his ability to attack and overwhelm his opponents is pretty impressive.”
If Emerine triumphs in his first match he’ll face off against the winner between top-ranked Crown Point senior Orlando Cruz (31-2) and Eastern Hancock senior Brayden Tincher (36-6) in an attempt to follow in the footsteps of Kervin and Conway.
“That’s the end goal, but I don’t really want to compare myself to J or Kerv because I’m not doing myself any right,” Emerine said. “We’re all different and we all wrestle different, so it’s like I just keep doing me and I’ll accomplish whatever I accomplish. The end goal is to win a state title, hopefully I do that this weekend and the next coming year.”