EVANSVILLE — Four grapplers from Clark and Floyd counties qualified for the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.
Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen, Charlestown senior Braden Moore and the Floyd Central tandem of freshman Isaac Campbell and junior Bray Emerine each posted top-four finishes in their respective weight classes in the Evansville Reitz Semistate at the Ford Center to qualify for this weekend’s event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Team-wise, the Highlanders tied for 11th, the Red Devils tied for 14th and the Pirates tied for 25th.
Center Grove took home the team title with 202.5 points — 22 more than runner-up Brownsburg. Evansville Mater Dei (81.5), Tell City (78.5) and Avon (55) rounded out the top five.
Bloomington South (50), Columbus East (42), Whiteland (36.5), Evansville Central (33) and Southridge (30) completed the top 10. Floyd and Cascade were both four points behind the Raiders. Meanwhile, Jeff and Heritage Hills each finished with 22 points. Finally, Charlestown scored eight points to tie Jasper and West Vigo.
Owen was the top area finisher, taking second at 145 pounds. In his first match, he pinned Bloomington South’s Hunter Fender in 3 minutes, 42 seconds. In the second round (a.k.a. the “ticket round”), Owen pinned Heritage Hills’ Alex Smith in 5:32. In the semifinals, he outlasted Brownsburg’s Mason Day 3-1. Owen’s run came to an end in the championship where Center Grove’s Wyatt Krejsa, who is ranked No. 3 in the state, defeated him 16-1 by technical fall.
Moore finished fourth at 160. He won his first two matches, defeating Mooresville’s Corbin Scott 10-3 in the first round before outlasting Bloomington North’s Cael Hickok 8-6 in overtime in the second. Center Grove’s Andre Merritt, who is ranked eighth in the state, then pinned Moore in 1:11 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Cascade’s Michael Hutchison defeated Moore 11-3 by a majority decision.
Emerine took third at 182. He won his first-round match over Ben Davis’ Alex Ramsey in a 19-second pin before defeating Madison’s Van Skinner 6-1 in the second round. Brownsburg’s Caden Brewer, who is ranked sixth in the state, defeated Emerine, who is rated ninth, 12-5 in the semifinals. However Emerine bounced back to beat Columbus East’s Jackson Fox 4-1 in the third-place match to improve to 27-3 on the season.
Campbell finished fourth at 106. He won his first two matches fairly handily, pinning Heritage Hills’ MaKenzie Smith in 1:43 in the first round and defeating Columbus East’s Talon Jessup by a 15-4 majority decision in the second. Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman, who is ranked second in the state, then pinned Campbell, who is rated eighth, in 2:50 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Bloomington South sophomore Cameron Meier defeated Campbell 8-2 in a rematch of a regional final (also won by Meier).
.
EVANSVILLE REITZ SEMISTATE
Saturday at the Ford Center
Top 20 team scores: 1. Center Grove 202.5, 2. Brownsburg 180.5, 3. Evansville Mater Dei 81.5, 4. Tell City 78.5, 5. Avon 55, 6. Bloomington South 50, 7. Columbus East 42, 8. Whiteland 36.5, 9. Evansville Central 33, 10. Southridge 30, 11 (tie). Cascade, Floyd Central 26, 13. Terre Haute South 24, 14 (tie). Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville 22, 16 (tie). Castle, Evansville Memorial 20, 18. Owen Valley 18.5, 19. Indian Creek 18, 20. Evansville Reitz 15. Others: 25 (tie). Charlestown, Jasper, West Vigo 8.
106 pounds — Final: Revin Dickman (Brownsburg) d. Nathan Rioux (Avon) 1-0; 3rd-place: Cameron Meier (Bloomington South) d. Isaac Campbell (FC) 8-2. 1st Round: Rioux pinned AJ Franklin (NW) 0:34; Campbell pinned MaKenzie Smith (Heritage Hills) in 1:43; 2nd Round: Campbell d. Talon Jessup (Columbus East) 15-4 by majority decision; 3rd Round: Dickman pinned Campbell in 2:50.
113 — Final: Charlie LaRocca (Center Grove) d. Jackson Heaston (Indian Creek) 8-2; 3rd: Preston Haines (Brownsburg) d. Isaac Ash (Monrovia) 8-0 by majority decision. 1st Round: Heaston pinned Carson Collier (Charlestown) in 1:11; John Orman (Edgewood) d. Henry Lovan (Providence) 9-0 by majority decision.
120 — Final: Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg) d. Isaiah Schaefer (Mater Dei) 11-3 by majority decision; 3rd: Eddie Goss (Center Grove) d. Logan Bickel (Cascade) 8-0 by majority decision. 1st Round: Schaefer d. Eli Theobald (Providence) 17-1 by technical fall.
126 — Final: Evan Seng (Mater Dei) d. Chase Stephens (Tell City) 3-0; 3rd: Landen Haines (Brownsburg) d. Hyatt Yeager (Center Grove) 2-1. 1st Round: Haines d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 8-4; Collin Cain (Jeffersonville) d. Zach Traylor (Reitz) 8-1; 2nd Round: Haines pinned Cain in 1:25.
132 — Final: Joey Buttler (Whiteland) d. Brady Ison (Brownsburg) 3-1; 3rd: Odin Fortune (Reitz) d. Justice Thornton (Columbus North) by forfeit. 1st Round: Lane Kirchner (Jennings County) pinned Hunter Banet (FC) in 1:51; Coy Hammack (Tell City) pinned Dawson Slaughter (Jeff) in 2:23.
138 — Final: Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) d. Reese Courtney (Center Grove) 17-2 by tech fall; 3rd: Kelby Glenn (Tell City) d. Branson Weaver (Owen Valley) 7-0.
145 — Final: Wyatt Krejsa (Center Grove) d. Bradley Owen (Jeff) 16-1 by tech fall; 3rd: Luke Robards (Ev. Central) d. Mason Day (Brownsburg) 7-1. 1st Round: Owen pinned Hunter Fender (Bl. South) in 3:42; Asher Ratliff (Col. North) d. Jase Robinson (FC) 9-2; 2nd Round: Owen pinned Alex Smith (Heritage Hills) in 5:32; 3rd Round: Owen d. Day 3-1.
152 — Final: Hunter May (Mater Dei) d. Silas Stits (Center Grove) 6-3; 3rd: Tyce DuPont (Tell City) pinned Gage Eckels (Ben Davis) in 2:02. 1st Round: Luke May (TH South) pinned Hayden Bartle (Jeff) in 5:39.
160 — Final: Luke Kemper (Ev. Central) d. Andre Merritt (Center Grove) 10-7; 3rd: Michael Hutchison (Cascade) d. Braden Moore (Charlestown) 11-3 by majority decision. 1st Round: Merritt pinned Kadin Moran (Jeff) in 1:13; Moore d. Corbin Scott (Mooresville) 10-3; 2nd Round: Moore d. Cael Hickok (Bl. North) 8-6 (OT); 3rd Round: Merritt pinned Moore in 1:11.
170 — Final: Delaney Ruhlman (Bl. South) pinned Noah Terry (Tell City) in 1:23; 3rd: Noah Clouser (Center Grove) pinned Jett Goldsberry (Heritage Hills) in 1:37.
182 — Final: Caden Brewer (Brownsburg) pinned Julian Weems (Center Grove) in 2:36; 3rd: Bray Emerine (FC) d. Jackson Fox (Columbus East) 4-1. 1st Round: Emerine pinned Alex Ramsey (Ben Davis) in 0:19; 2nd Round: Emerine pinned Van Skinner (Madison) 6-1; 3rd: Brewer d. Emerine 12-5.
195 — Final: Reid Schroeder (Southridge) d. John Purdy (Castle) 9-5; 3rd: Gunner Henry (Brownsburg) d. Kaden McConnell (Center Grove) 5-0. 1st Round: Schroeder pinned Brady Weatherford (Borden) in 0:16.
220 — Final: Tommy Morrill (Columbus East) d. Alex Rose (TH South) 3-1; 3rd: Nate Johnson (Center Grove) d. Spencer Watson (Tri-West) 10-4. 1st Round: Watson pinned Malachi Rios (Charlestown in 0:59; Johnson pinned Preston Schoen (Providence) in 0:23.
285 — Final: Leighton Jones (Brownsburg) pinned Kelton Farmer (Ev. Memorial) in 2:37; 3rd: Tyler Schott (Center Grove) d. Austin Vanover (Mater Dei) 8-1. 1st Round: Hunter Kolley (Heritage Hills) pinned Ben Land (Jeff) in 1:32.
