HUNTINGBURG — Tell City edged Floyd Central for the Southridge Sectional title Saturday at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
The Marksmen won half of the 14 weight classes en route to 226 points and the program’s second sectional trophy, and first since 1974. The Highlanders, who had won the three previous sectional championships, were second with 219.5. Jasper took third with 216, followed by Southridge (214) and New Albany (118).
Floyd was led by a pair of weight-class champions in freshman Isaac Campbell (106) and junior Bray Emerine (182).
Campbell, who is ranked eighth in the state, cruised to his first sectional title. After picking up his first win via forfeit, he pinned his semifinal foe in only 14 seconds. In the final, he pinned Jasper’s Caleb Patterson in 52 seconds to improve to 28-1 on the season.
Emerine, who is ranked ninth in the state, also dominated on his way to the title. He won his first match with a pin in only eight seconds. Emerine triumphed in the semifinals with a 34-second pin before outscoring Tell City’s Ethan Schraner 22-7 for a technical fall in the final to improve to 21-2 on the season.
The Highlanders also had five runners-up. They were Brandon Didat (113), Vince Kessinger (126), Jase Robinson (145), Spencer Fain (195) and Jacob Lang (285).
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by a pair of third-place finishers — Thomas Nguyen (113) and Antwane Webster (145).
All totaled Floyd had 11, and New Albany five, qualify for this Saturday’s Bloomington South Regional.
SOUTHRIDGE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium
Team scores: 1. Tell City 226, 2. Floyd Central 219.5, 3. Jasper 216, 4. Southridge 214, 5. New Albany 118, 6. Pike Central 83, 7. Bedford NL 53, 8. Mitchell 39, 9. Forest Park 36, 10. North Knox 25.
106 pounds — Final: Isaac Campbell (FC) pinned Caleb Patterson (J) in 0:52; 3rd: Owen Blessinger (S) pinned Camden Ames (TC) in 4:42.
113 — Final: Walter Hagedorn (TC) d. Brandon Didat (FC) 1-0; 3rd: Thomas Nguyen (NA) pinned Ezari Brazzel (Mitchell) 0:44.
120 — Final: Cameron Fogle (S) d. Hayden Biggs (J) 2-0; 3rd: Aiden Stephens (FC) d. Jayden Harris (NA) 5-3.
126 — Final: Chase Stephens (TC) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 4-0; 3rd: Carter Anderson (S) d. Jorj Filler (BNL) 4-2.
132 — Final: Coy Hammack (TC) pinned Cole Wirthwein (S) in 1:21; 3rd: Hunter Banet (FC) pinned Blayne Powers (J) in 4:09.
138 — Final: Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Xavier Horton (S) 12-3 by majority decision; 3rd: Alex Hardin (J) pinned Kalyn Rice (FC) in 3:36.
145 — Final: Brayden Lain (TC) d. Jase Robinson (FC) 13-7; 3rd: Antwane Webster (NA) d. Xavier Lopez (J) 6-5.
152 — Final: Tyce DuPont (TC) pinned Anthony Laughlin (S) in 1:42; 3rd: Tristyn Messmer (J) d. Manny Frederick (NA) 10-3.
160 — Final: Jeb Prechtel (J) d. Landon Terry (TC) 9-0 by majority decision; 3rd: Hudson Allen (S) pinned Garrett Fuller (NK) in 0:53.
170 — Final: Noah Terry (TC) d. Victor Peter (J) 8-2; 3rd: Maddox Vernon (S) d. Tanner Conway (FC) 5-0.
182 — Final: Bray Emerine (FC) d. Ethan Schraner (TC) 22-7 technical fall; 3rd: Hunter Kippenbrock (J) pinned Grayson Conrad (NK) in 2:28.
195 — FInal: Reid Schroeder (S) pinned Spencer Fain (F) in 2:31; 3rd: Jaylon VanSlyke (J) d. Paul Thompson (FC) 10-4.
220 — Final: Tyson Ruhe (Jasper) pinned Corey Goeppner (PC) in 0:33; 3rd: Eric Vanegas (S) pinned Rico Sanders (NA) in 1:40.
285 — Final: Evan Nordhoff (J) d. Jacob Lang (FC) 3-1; 3rd: Hayden Goins (PC) pinned Alex Kling (M) in 1:25.
