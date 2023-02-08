 Skip to main content
BOYS' WRESTLING: Jeffersonville's Owen goes the extra mile

Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen completed the Louisville Marathon in November in preparation for wrestling season. He covered the 26.1 miles in 3 hours, 59 minutes, 19 seconds to finish fifth in his age group and 42nd among the men.

Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen wins the 145-pound weight class at the Jeffersonville Regional last Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena. Owen will compete in the Evansville Reitz Semistate this Saturday at the Ford Center.

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen is willing to go the extra mile, and then some.

Just ask Red Devils head coach Danny Struck, who received a query from Owen in the fall.

“He said, ‘What’s going to make me tougher?” Struck recently recalled. “And I said, ‘At the end of cross country season run a marathon.’ And he did it. He’s the kind of kid who will do anything it takes to be a little better.”

That extra work has paid off. The Jeff senior is coming off his first sectional and regional titles, at 145 pounds, and Saturday he’ll compete in the Evansville Reitz Semistate at the Ford Center. The top four finishers in each weight class will earn a spot in next week’s IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“The goal from here is to go to state,” Owen said after the sectional.

He came close to earning a trip to Indy as a junior. After finishing runner-up to Borden’s Lody Cheatham in both the sectional and regional at 145, Owen lost his first-round match at the semistate.

That motivated him in the offseason.

Jeffersonville’s Bradley Owen attempts to take down Eastern’s Gabe Pugh in the 145-pound weight-class final during the Jeffersonville Sectional at Johnson Arena last month.

“I put in a lot of work leading up to this moment,” said Owen, who was the sectional runner-up at 138 as a sophomore. “I was runner-up to Lody (last year), but he’s gone. I felt like my senior year was going to be better — I’m going to make it to state, it’s a really big goal for me. I’ve put in a lot of work this year, running marathons and all sorts of stuff.”

Indeed after taking his coach’s advice Owen, who ran cross country for the Red Devils, competed in the Louisville Marathon this past November.

“Typically, a marathon is mentally one of the hardest things you could do and put yourself through,” he said.

Owen finished the 26.1 miles in 3 hours, 59 minutes, 19 seconds.

“Half of it was just smooth sailing and then the other half was uphill, so that was absolutely awful,” he recalled with a smile. “By the time I got downhill my mile time had gone from eight minutes to 13, but I picked it up at the end.”

Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen completed the Louisville Marathon in November in preparation for wrestling season. He covered the 26.1 miles in 3 hours, 59 minutes, 19 seconds to finish fifth in his age group and 42nd among the men.

Owen finished with an overall pace of 9:08 per mile while placing fifth in his age group and 42nd among men.

“It was pretty tough, I couldn’t feel my legs at the end but I pushed through it,” he said.

Owen credits the marathon with helping prepare him for his final season, which hasn’t been without its bumps in the road. One of those came when Owen, who won his weight class in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships as a junior, fell 7-5 to Floyd Central’s Jase Robinson in the 145 HHC final last month.

Bradley Owen

“He lost in double-overtime at conference and had really been struggling with it, asking if he was doing the right things and questioning himself a little bit,” Struck recalled.

Owen, however, has bounced back from that in the postseason.

At the Jeffersonville Sectional he won all three of his matches in pins to pick up his first title.

Then last Saturday at the Jeffersonville Regional, Owen won his first match with a pin in 2 minutes, 20 seconds and his second by a 10-2 majority decision. In the final, he outlasted Columbus North’s Asher Ratliff 7-4 in overtime to avenge an earlier-season setback.

Now Owen has his sights set on going the distance — in more ways than one.

“The goal from here is to go to state,” he said. “And then I’ve got another marathon in two months.”

Jeffersonville senior Bradley Owen lifts up his opponent during a match on his way to the 145-pound weight class title at last Saturday’s Jeffersonville Regional.

