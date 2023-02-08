BOYS' WRESTLING: Jeffersonville's Owen goes the extra mile

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mainly cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.