BOYS' WRESTLING: Owen, Moore win titles for their respective squads

JEFFERSONVILLE — A pair of weight-class champions led the way for Clark County grapplers in the Jeffersonville Regional on Saturday.
Senior Bradley Owen was the winner at 145 pounds for the host Red Devils, who took third in the team race.
Meanwhile Charlestown senior Braden Moore was the champ at 160 for the Pirates, who finished fifth.
Led by four weight-class champions, Columbus East scored 158 points to capture its seventh straight regional title. Columbus North was second with 141 points, followed by Jeff (83.5), Switzerland County (76.5) and Charlestown (46.5). Also from Clark County, Providence placed 10th (29) while New Washington tied North Harrison for 14th (both had 11) and Borden finished 18th (seven).
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for this Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Semistate at the Ford Center.
Owen led the way for the third-place Devils. He won his first match with a pin in 2 minutes, 20 seconds before posting a 10-2 majority decision triumph in the semifinals. In the final, Owen avenged an earlier loss to defeat Columbus North freshman Asher Ratliff 7-4 in overtime to improve to 34-8 on the season.
Jeff also had a pair of runners-up in Hayden Bartle (152) and Ben Land (285).
Bartle, a senior, won his first two matches in quick pins (in 1:21 and 2:49). In the final, West Washington senior Wyatt Johnson outlasted Bartle 9-8.
Land, a sophomore, won his first two matches with decisive pins (in 33 seconds and 2:33). In the final, Columbus East senior Patrick McMahon pinned Land in 1:24.
Three other Red Devils who qualified for semistate were Collin Cain, Dawson Slaughter and Kadin Moran. Cain took third at 126 while Slaughter (132) and Moran (160) both finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
Moore, meanwhile, picked up his first regional title on the mat. He scored a 14-5 majority decision in his first match before triumphing 18-3 by technical fall in the semifinals. In the final, Moore outlasted Columbus North’s Liam Phillips 10-9.
Charlestown had two other semistate qualifiers: Malachi Rios and Carson Collier.
Rios, a senior, was the runner-up at 220. He won his first two matches with pins (in 3:55 and 0:44) before Columbus East’s Tommy Morrill, who is ranked third in the state, pinned him in 1:57.
Collier, a junior, finished fourth at 113.
The 10th-placed Pioneers were paced by Henry Lovan. The senior won his first match with a pin in 4:55 before triumphing 15-4 by majority decision in the semifinals. In the final, West Washington senior Mason Jones pinned Lovan in 5:37.
Providence also had a pair of fourth-place finishers in juniors Eli Theobald (120) and Preston Schoen (220).
New Washington’s A.J. Franklin also qualified for the semistate. The sophomore won his first match with a pin in 3:49 before losing in the semifinals. He bounced back, though, to outlast Columbus North freshman Nolan Riley 10-9 in the third-place match to improve to 32-8 on the season.
Borden senior Brady Weatherford also earned a spot in the semistate by finishing fourth at 195.
JEFFERSONVILLE REGIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 158, 2. Columbus North 141, 3. Jeffersonville 83.5, 4. Switzerland County 76.5, 5. Charlestown 46.5, 6. Jennings County 45.5, 7. Scottsburg 45, 8. West Washington 44, 9. Corydon Central 37.5, 10. Providence 29, 11. Madison 26, 12. Seymour 16, 13. Brown County 13, 14 (tie). New Washington, North Harrison 11, 16. Salem 9, 17. Eastern 8, 18. Borden 7.
106 pounds — Final: Talon Jessup (CE) d. Ethan Rose (SWITZ) 12-2 by majority decision; 3rd: AJ Franklin (NW) d. Nolan Riley (CN) 10-9.
113 — Final: Mason Jones (WW) pinned Henry Lovan (P) in 5:37; 3rd: Dakota Fields (SWITZ) pinned Carson Collier (CHAR) in 1:33.
120 — Final: Peyton Richards (SWITZ) d. Jayden Owsley (CC) 8-2; 3rd: Gage Rutan (CE) d. Eli Theobald (P) 8-0 by majority decision.
126 — Final: Zane Schreck (CC) d. Liam Krueger (CE) 5-2; 3rd: Collin Cain (J) pinned Ricky Bogard (SEY) in 4:18.
132 — Final: Justice Thornton (CN) d. Lane Kirchner (JC) 6-1; 3rd: Caleb Cooper (CE) d. Dawson Slaughter (J) 6-4.
138 — Final: Gabe Rose (SWITZ) pinned Jason Shuey (CN) in 2:53; 3rd: Evan Sochacki (JC) d. Bo Wagner (CE) 2-1.
145 — Final: Bradley Owen (J) d. Asher Ratliff (CN) 7-4 (OT); 3rd: Nate Anderson (CE) pinned Gabe Pugh (E) in 3:26.
152 — Final: Wyatt Johnson (WW) d. Hayden Bartle (J) 9-8; 3rd: Josiah Green (CN) d. Sam Chandler (SEY) 4-1.
160 — Final: Braden Moore (CHAR) d. Liam Phillips (CN) 10-9; 3rd: Evan Bowling (SALEM) d. Kadin Moran (J) 1-0.
170 — Final: Teagan Trotter (JC) d. Evan Saevre (CN) 13-10; 3rd: Tyler Lake (CE) d. Ayden Waggoner (MAD) 8-6 (OT).
182 — Final: Jackson Fox (CE) d. Van Skinner (MAD) 3-0; 3rd: Keller DeSpain (CN) pinned Braden Morgan (SCOTTS) in 2:27.
195 — Final: Bryson Mata (SCOTTS) pinned Jose Ramirez (CN) in 1:40; 3rd: Jackson Reed (BC) pinned Brady Weatherford (BOR) in 1:45.
220 — Final: Tommy Morrill (CE) pinned Malachi Rios (CHAR) in 1:57; 3rd: Payton King (NH) d. Preston Schoen (P) 5-4.
285 — Final: Patrick McMahon (CE) pinned Ben Land (J) in 1:24; 3rd: Ben Craig (SCOTTS) pinned Cody Thurnall (CN) in 0:37.