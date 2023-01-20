JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a 64-6 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Thursday night.
The Red Devils won 12 of the 14 matches en route to victory.
Six of Jeff's victories came via pins. Those came from Montana Northern (at 120 pounds), Collin Cain (126), Quintin Smith (138), Zander Hobbs (170), Blake Miller (182) and Ben Land (285). Three others — Sebastian Berry (106), Kadin Moran (160) and Cody Shewmaker (195) — were victorious by forfeit.
Other winners for the Red Devils were Bradley Owen, Hayden Bartle and Elijah Mutchler. Owen outlasted Antwane Webster 11-5 in the 145 final while Bartle defeated Manny Frederick 17-4 by majority decision at 152 and Mutchler defeated Rico Sanders 9-3 at 220.
Thomas Nguyen and Seth Weisenburger picked up victories for the Bulldogs. Nguyen ousted Aidan Stellato 10-6 at 113 while Weisenburger defeated Dawson Slaughter 5-2 at 132.
106 pounds: Sebastian Berry (J) won by forfeit.
113: Thomas Nguyen (NA) d. Aidan Stellato 10-6.
120: Montana Northern (J) pinned Jayden Harris in 5:44.
126: Collin Cain (J) pinned Jayden Fergeson in 2:00.
132: Seth Weisenburger (NA) d. Dawson Slaughter 5-2.
138: Quintin Smith (J) pinned Damian Castillo in 2:26.
145: Bradley Owen (J) d. Antwane Webster 11-5.
152: Hayden Bartle (J) d. Manny Frederick 17-4 by majority decision.
160: Kadin Moran (J) won by forfeit.
170: Zander Hobbs (J) pinned Ian Hubbard in 2:00.
182: Blake Miller (J) pinned Seth Goodman in 1:36.
195: Cody Shewmaker (J) won by forfeit.
220: Elijah Mutchler (J) d. Rico Sanders 9-3.
285: Ben Land (J) pinned Joe Atkins in 0:13.
