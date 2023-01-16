COLUMBUS — Led by four weight-class champions, Floyd Central finished second in Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Columbus East.
The host Olympians captured the team title with 261.5 points — 19.5 more than the runner-up, and defending champion, Highlanders. Jeffersonville took third (199) while Jennings County (148) and Seymour (146) rounded out the top five. New Albany placed sixth (125.5) in the seven-team event.
Floyd’s winners were freshman Isaac Campbell, junior Brandon Didat, senior Jase Robinson and junior Bray Emerine.
Campbell downed East’s Talon Jessup 14-2 by majority decision in the 106-pound final to improve to 25-1 on the season while Didat defeated New Albany’s Thomas Nguyen 15-5 by majority decision at 113 to improve to 22-1.
Robinson outlasted Jeff’s Bradley Owen 7-5 in the 145 final while Emerine pinned Seymour’s Logan Cunningham in only 20 seconds in the 182 final to improve to 18-2 on the season.
The Highlanders also had two runners-up, Vince Kessinger (at 126) and Spencer Fain (195), and five third-place finishers — Hunter Banet (132), Kalyn Rice (138), Tanner Conway (170), Kenny Ward (220) and Jacob Lang (285).
The third-place Red Devils had one champion, Hayden Bartle, who beat Bedford North Lawrence’s Ethan Stancombe 9-6 in the 152 final.
Jeff also had three runners-up — Owen, Kadin Moran (160) and Ben Land (285) — and five third-place finishers in Sebastian Berry (106), Aidan Stellato (113), Collin Cain (126), Blake Miller (182) and Cody Shewmaker (195).
The sixth-place Bulldogs were led by Nguyen, runner-up to Didat at 113, and freshman Jayden Harris, who took third at 120.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Columbus East
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 261.5, 2. Floyd Central 242, 3. Jeffersonville 199, 4. Jennings County 148, 5. Seymour 146, 6. New Albany 125.5, 7. Bedford North Lawrence 70.
106 pounds — Final: Isaac Campbell (FC) d. Talon Jessup (CE) 14-2 by majority decision; 3rd: Sebastian Berry (J) pinned Charlie Bruce (S) 0:19.
113 — Final: Brandon Didat (FC) d. Thomas Nguyen (NA) 15-5 by majority decision; 3rd: Aidan Stellato (J) pinned Liam Chandler (S) in 4:35.
120 — Final: Gage Rutan (CE) pinned Dane Botkin (S) in 2:50; 3rd: Jayden Harris (NA) pinned Aiden Stephenson (FC) in 3:24; 5th: Jayden Johnson (BNL) d. John Stivers (J) by injury default.
126 — Final: Liam Krueger (CE) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 9-4; 3rd: Collin Cain (J) pinned Ricky Bogard (S) in 3:25; 5th: Jayden Ferguson (NA) pinned Jorj Filler (BNL) in 3:50.
132 — Final: Lane Kirchner (JC) d. Caleb Cooper (CE) 5-3; 3rd: Hunter Banet (FC) pinned Dawson Slaughter (J) in 2:42; 5th: Seth Weisenburger (NA) pinned Jason George (BNL) in 2:48.
138 — Final: Bo Wagner (CE) pinned Evan Sochacki (JC) in 3:47; 3rd: Kalyn Rice (FC) pinned Amarie DeJesus (NA) in 3:18; 5th: Chase Rogers (S) d. Quinten Smith (J) 8-2.
145 — Final: Jase Robinson (FC) d. Bradley Owen (J) 7-5; 3rd: Caleb Kirkpatrick (CE) pinned Jonah Matthews (JC) in 4:19; 5th: Antwane Webster (NA) d. Nic Frady (S) 17-2 by technical fall.
152 — Final: Hayden Bartle (J) d. Ethan Stancombe (BNL) 9-6; 3rd: Nate Anderson (CE) d. Manny Frederick (NA) 7-2.
160 — Final: Chris Hernandez (JC) d. Kadin Moran (J) 6-5; 3rd: Briley Compton (S) d. Mitchell Williams (CE) 6-2; 5th: Severin Johnson (FC) pinned Austin Clark (BNL) in 1:13.
170 — Final: Tyler Lake (CE) pinned Teagan Trotter (JC) in 5:50; 3rd: Tanner Conway (FC) pinned Mason Nugent (S) in 2:08; 5th: Ian Hubbard (NA) pinned Jaxon Powell (BNL) in 0:55.
182 — Final: Bray Emerine (FC) pinned Logan Cunningham (S) in 0:20; 3rd: Blake Miller (J) pinned Seth Goodman (NA) in 4:30.
195 — Final: Jackson Fox (CE) pinned Spencer Fain (FC) in 3:29; 3rd: Cody Shewmaker (J) pinned Vincent Pittman (JC) in 2:01; 5th: James Hoffman (NA) d. Tate Tanksley (BNL) by injury default.
220 — Final: Tommy Morrill (CE) pinned Brenden Bridgewater (S) in 1:49; 3rd: Kenny Ward (FC) pinned Xavior Gindhart (JC) in 3:48; 5th: Rico Sanders (NA) pinned Gavin Grisham (J) in 0:53.
285 — Final: Patrick McMahon (CE) pinned Ben Land (J) in 5:26; 3rd: Jacob Lang (FC) pinned Kamron Carney (JC) in 1:30.
.
PIRATES TAKE SIWC TITLE
HANOVER — Led by two weight-class champions, Charlestown took home the team title in Saturday’s Southern Indiana Wrestling Conference Championships at Southwestern.
The Pirates posted 252.5 points to win their second straight title. Switzerland County was second with 217 while Salem (216), Milan (211.5) and Scottsburg (173) rounded out the top five in the 19-team event. Additionally, Silver Creek took 10th (96), Providence 13th (73.5), Clarksville 14th (66), Borden 16th (63), New Washington 17th (61.5) and Rock Creek 19th (23).
Freshman Boomer Hester and senior Malachi Rios were the champs for Charlestown. Hester pinned Salem’s Brady Briscoe in 2 minutes, 28 seconds in the 170-pound final. Meanwhile Rios pinned Providence’s Preston Schoen in 5:41 in the 220 final to improve to 28-4 on the season.
The Pirates also had five runners-up. They were Carson Collier (113), Noah Phillips (126), Sean Weigel (152), Braden Moore (160) and Sean McAfee (182).
The 10th-place Dragons were led by senior Cole Bagshaw, who was the runner-up at 138.
The 13th-place Pioneers were paced by Eli Theobald, who was second at 120, and Schoen.
The 14th-place Generals were led by junior Luke Cain, who was the runner-up in the heavyweight division. Scottsburg’s Ben Craig pinned Cain in 1:34 to improve to 36-0 on the season.
The 16th-place Braves were led by senior Brady Weatherford, who was the runner-up at 195.
The 17th-place Mustangs were paced by sophomore AJ Franklin, who finished third at 106.
The 19th-place Lions were led by Ryan Ingram, who was eighth at 182.
.
SIWC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Southwestern
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 252.5, 2. Switzerland County 217, 3. Salem 216, 4. Milan 211.5, 5. Scottsburg 173, 6. North Harrison 170, 7. West Washington 159, 8. Forest Park 124, 9. Paoli 107, 10. Silver Creek 96, 11(tie). Eastern, Mitchell 76, 13. Providence 73.5, 14. Clarksville 66, 15. Southwestern 65.5, 16. Borden 63, 17. New Washington 61.5, 18. Crawford County 28, 19. Rock Creek 23.
106 pounds — Final: Mathew Baylor (Milan) pinned Ethan Rose (SWITZ) in 1:03; 3rd: AJ Franklin (NW) pinned Daniel Miner (WW) in 1:23; 5th: Paxton McCormick (BOR) pinned Brayden Walters (Salem) in 1:00.
113 — Final: Mason Jones (WW) pinned Carson Collier (CHAR) in 5:29; 3rd: Dakota Fields (SWITZ) pinned Parker Delagrange (FP) in 2:09.
120 — Final: Peyton Richards (SWITZ) d. Eli Theobald (PROV) 4-0; 3rd: Eli Weatherbee (SW) d. Owen Troesch (FP) 11-1 by majority decision.
126 — Final: Keegan Gross (SW) d. Noah Phillips (CHAR) 13-10; 3rd: Lucas Richards (Milan) pinned Eli Pollen (CC) 2:39.
132 — Final: Harley Schocke (Salem) pinned Daniel Stiner (NH) in 1:59; 3rd: Chazz Hartley (SWITZ) pinned Dillan Engel (Milan) in 0:34; 5th: Brody Yates (CLRKS) pinned Kenny Smith (SCOTT) in 1:52.
138 — Final: Gabe Rose (SWITZ) pinned Cole Bagshaw (SC) in 2:41; 3rd: Adin Monroe (Paoli) pinned Hank Rogers (NH) in 0:38; 5th: Austin Tullis (CHAR) pinned Ryan Bahena (CLRKS) in 2:20.
145 — Final: Kaleb Wilburn (Milan) pinned Gabe Pugh (Eastern) in 0:35; 3rd: Ethan Jones (SWITZ) pinned Mason Lubbers (FP) in 1:21; 5th: Trey Hawk (CHAR) d. Zayne Paulley (Salem) 14-12 (OT).
152 — Final: Wyatt Johnston (WW) pinned Sean Weigel (CHAR) in 1:13; 3rd: Gabe Jackson (SWITZ) pinned Conner Myers (Milan) in 2:51.
160 — Final: Austin Benales (Paoli) pinned Braden Moore (CHAR) in 4:27; 3rd: Evan Bowling (Salem) pinned Jake Dooley (FP) in 0:46; 5th: Lane Waters (NW) pinned Cameron Gib (Milan) in 4:19.
170 — Final: Boomer Hester (CHAR) pinned Brady Briscoe (Salem) in 2:28; 3rd: Kaleb Persohn (FP) pinned Layne Owens (WW) in 2:55.
182 — Final: Braden Morgan (SBURG) pinned Sean McAfee (CHAR) in 3:03; 3rd: Noah Kendall (NH) pinned Kolvin Beck (SWITZ) in 2:57.
195 — Final: Tank Mata (SBURG) pinned Brady Weatherford (BOR) in 1:04; 3rd: Marty Higgins (Paoli) pinned Mason Green (Milan) in 0:38; 5th: Nevin Bolen (NH) pinned Bryson Love (CHAR) in 1:41.
220 — Final: Malachi Rios (CHAR) pinned Preston Schoen (PROV) in 5:41; 3rd: Payton King (NH) pinned Morgan Griffith (WW) in 4:20.
285 — Final: Ben Craig (SBURG) pinned Luke Cain (CLRKS) in 1:34; 3rd: Hayden Williams (NH) pinned Kyle Gotts (Milan) in 0:34; 5th: Alex Kling (Mitchell) pinned Miles Kerber (SC) in 3:35.
