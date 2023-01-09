BOYS' WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Highlanders take 7th at state duals

BROWNSBURG — Floyd Central finished seventh in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Class 3A team state duals on Saturday at Brownsburg.
Eventual runner-up Columbus East outlasted the Highlanders 36-30 in their first match before Roncalli defeated them 39-27. Floyd rebounded, though, to top East Central 45-29 in its final match.
Isaac Campbell (at 106 pounds), Brandon Didat (at 113), Vince Kessinger (132) and Bray Emerine (182) each won all three of their matches to lead the way for the Highlanders.
Against the Olympians, Floyd received victories from Campbell, Didat, Kessinger, Jase Robinson (152), Emerine and Spencer Fain (195).
Against the Royals, Campbell, Didat, Kessinger, Robinson, Emerine and Jacob Lang (285) picked up victories.
Against the Trojans, Campbell, Didat, Aiden Stephenson (120), Kessinger, Hunter Banet (138), Emerine, Kenny Ward (220) and Lang notched wins.
IHSWCA CLASS 3A TEAM STATE DUALS
Saturday at Brownsburg
COLUMBUS EAST 36, FLOYD CENTRAL 30
106: Isaac Campbell (FC) d. Talon Jessup 7-4. 113: Brandon Didat (FC) d. Aiden Miller 18-3 by technical fall. 120: Gage Rutan (CE) pinned Aiden Stephenson (FC) in 3:30. 126: Liam Krueger (CE) d. Cadon Cadle 24-9 by tech fall. 132: Vince Kessinger (FC) d. Caleb Cooper 9-0 by majority decision. 138: Bo Wagner (CE) d. Hunter Banet 5-2. 145: Nate Anderson (CE) d. Kalyn Rice 11-0 by majority decision. 152: Jase Robinson (FC) pinned Eric Duncan in 1:38. 160: Mitchell Williams (CE) pinned Colton Philpot in 0:37. 170: Tyler Lake (CE) d. Tanner Conway 4-0. 182: Bray Emerine (FC) pinned Hunter Lashely in 0:39. 195: Spencer Fain (FC) pinned Jackson Fox in 1:32. 220: Tommy Morrill (CE) pinned Kenny Ward in 1:06. 285: Patrick McMahon (CE) d. Justin Brown 4-1.
RONCALLI 39, FLOYD CENTRAL 27
106: Campbell (FC) d. Peyton Schoettle 6-0. 113: Didat (FC) d. Blake Getz 6-3. 120: Carrington Pitts (R) d. Stephenson 9-1 by majority decision. 126: Kessinger (FC) d. Alex Piahitko 4-2 in OT. 132: Will May (R) d. Banet 15-4 by majority decision. 138: Patrick McGinley (R) pinned Rice in 3:25. 145: Robinson (FC) won. 152: Bryce Lowery (R) pinned Philpot. 160: Brody Heidleberger (R) d. Severin Johnson (FC) 8-3. 170: James Dozier (R) d. Conway 10-2 by majority decision. 182: Emerine (FC) pinned Keith Nara in 0:28. 195: Luke Hansen (R) pinned Fain in 3:11. 220: Royce Deckard (R) pinned Ward in 0:41. 285: Jacob Lang (FC) pinned Luke Swartz in 0:54.
FLOYD CENTRAL 45, EAST CENTRAL 29
106: Campbell (FC) pinned Tyler Stenger in 1:14. 113: Didat (FC) won. 120: Stephenson (FC) pinned Brayden Proctor in 3:33. 126: Blake Wolf (EC) pinned Cadle in 0:59. 132: Kessinger (FC) pinned Nyden Euson in 0:52. 138: Banet (FC) pinned Tyson Miller in 0:41. 145: Dylan Lengerich (EC) pinned Robinson in 2:42. 152: Grayson Hylton (EC) d. Philpot 9-0 by majority decision. 160: Logan Schott (EC) pinned Johnson in 4:50. 170: Brayden Huber (EC) d. Conway 6-0. 182: Emerine (FC) pinned Brendin Kolter in 0:16. 195: Brayden Rouse (EC) d. Fain 17-4 by majority decision. 220: Ward (FC) d. Brady Jones 10-7. 285: Lang (FC) pinned Matt Mittermeier in 1:19.
‘DOGS TAKE 2ND AT PIONEER INVITE
CLARKSVILLE — Led by a pair of weight-class champions, New Albany finished second in Saturday’s Pioneer Invitational at Providence.
Evansville Reitz took home the team title with 226 points — 69 ahead of the runner-up Bulldogs. Charlestown was third (145) while the host Pioneers finished fourth (97). Also, New Washington placed seventh (40) and Silver Creek ninth (32) in the nine-team event.
New Albany was led by champions Antwane Webster (145 pounds) and Manny Frederick (152). The Bulldogs also had four runners-up, including Tom Nguyen at 113.
The third-place Pirates were paced by a trio of champions — Braden Moore (160), Clay McClelland (182) and Malachi Rios (220).
Host Providence had a pair of champs in Henry Lovan (113) and Eli Theobald (120).
The seventh-place Mustangs were led by A.J. Franklin, who was second at 106.
The ninth-place Dragons were paced by Cole Bagshaw, who was the runner-up at 138.
PIONEER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at the Larkin Center
Team scores: 1. Evansville Reitz 226, 2. New Albany 157, 3. Charlestown 145, 4. Providence 97, 5. Greensburg 82, 6. Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic 60, 7. New Washington 40, 8. Southwestern 38, 9. Silver Creek 32.
106: 1. Smith (GB), 2. Franklin (NW), 3. Manning (P), 4. Dominguez (SW).
113: 1. Lovan (P), 2. Nguyen (NA), 3. Reed (ER), 4. Collier (CH).
120: 1. Theobald (P), 2. Pfettscher (ER), 3. Harris (NA), 4. Weatherbee (SW).
126: 1. Traylor (ER), 2. Gross (SW), 3. Cavallo (NA), 4. Shepherd (GB).
132: 1. Fortune (ER), 2. Merritt (GB), 3. Wimsett (CH), 4. McLaughlin (NA).
138: 1. Goff (ER), 2. Bagshaw (SC), 3. Tullis (CH), 4. Nicholas (GB).
145: 1. Webster (NA), 2. Stevens (ER), 3. Devine (OC), 4. Gray (P).
152: 1. Frederick (NA), 2. Guerrero (CH), 3. Hargett (ER), 4. Danzer (OC).
160: 1. Moore (CH), 2. Sitzman (ER), 3. Waters (NW), 4. Rodriguez (NA).
170: 1. Dorman (ER), 2. Bigenbo (NA), 3. Hester (CH), 4. Riter (OC).
182: 1. McClelland (CH), 2. Goodman (NA), 3. Russell (ER), 4. Sad (P).
195: 1. Martin (ER), 2. Hoffman (NA), 3. Love (CH), 4. Brauer (OC).
220: 1. Rios (CH), 2. Schoen (P), 3. Beal (ER), 4. Snow (NW).
285: 1. Eisert (GB), 2. Roberts (ER), 3. Young (OC), 4. Kerber (SC).
WEATHERFORD WINS
CORYDON — Borden’s Brady Weatherford won his weight class to lead area grapplers at Saturday’s Old Capital Classic at Corydon Central.
The senior took home the title at 195 pounds. In the final, Weatherford outlasted Gibson Southern’s Brody Klem 8-7.
Evansville North captured the team title with 253.5 points while Meade County (Ky.) was second with 194. Gibson Southern (192), Corydon Central (177.5) and Milan (174.5) rounded out the top five. Floyd Central’s B team took 10th (95) while Borden was 11th (57).
For the Highlanders, freshman Will Brown was the runner-up at 285 while classmate Justice Braid took third at 220.
OLD CAPITAL CLASSIC
Saturday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 253.5, 2. Meade County (Ky.) 194, 3. Gibson Southern 192, 4. Corydon Central 177.5, 5. Milan 174.5, 6. Evansville Central 148, 7. Greencastle 136, 8. Lex. (Ky.) Henry Clay 108, 9. Tecumseh 104.5, 10. Floyd Central 95, 11. Borden 57.
106 — Final: Matthew Baylor (M) pinned Patrick Durbin (MC) in 1:12; 3rd: Paxton McCormick (B) pinned Wyatt Schreck (CC) in 4:09.
113 — Final: Hunter Pitts (CC) pinned Nathan White (HC) in 1:46; 3rd: Will Jackson (EN) d. Hunter Veorster (EC) 4-1.
120 — Final: Jayden Owsley (CC) d. Nolan Link (MC) 7-0; 3rd: Marco Anderson (EN) pinned David Olson (G) in 2:57.
126 — Final: Zane Schreck (CC) pinned Cayden Blodgett (G) in 3:03; 3rd: Anderson Joe (EN) pinned Payton Durbin (MC).
132 — Final: Cooper Robinson (G) d. Reese Doran (EN) by injury default; 3rd: Dylan Rodriguez (MC) pinned Layne Owen (CC).
138 — Final: Tyler Lattin (MC) pinned Wilburn Kaleb (M); 3rd: Max Wahl (GS) pinned Jace Ashby (EC).
145 — Final: Luke Robards (EC) d. Cale Boneberger (EN) 17-5 by majority decision; 3rd: Conner Myers (M) pinned Tyler Smallwood (MC) in 3:31.
152 — Final: Chase Carrington (G) d. Matthew Pegram (EN) 7-2; 3rd: Colin Sokeland (GS) d. Killian Rairdon (MC) 9-2.
160 — Final: Luke Kemper (EC) d. Bell Payton (EN) 9-4; 3rd: Cameron Gib (M) d. Bayden Wilkins (MC) 11-5.
170 — Final: Beau Rose (GS) d. Caden Rodriguez (MC) 6-0; 3rd: Bryce Gentry (CC) d. Bell Austin (EN) 5-4.
182 — Final: Cale Johnson (EN) d. Anthony Black (T) 14-4 by majority decision; 3rd: Keaton Richardville (GS) pinned Mason Green (M) in 3:21.
195 — Final: Brady Weatherford (B) d. Brody Klem (GS) 8-7; 3rd: Jadan Hackney (HC) pinned Parker Payne (EC) in 0:58.
220 — Final: Mason Hines (T) pinned Chase Reeves (EN) in 3:39; 3rd: Justice Braid (FC) pinned Luke Newsom (MC) in 1:31.
285 — Final: Landon Caswell (EN) d. Will Brown (FC) 12-7; 3rd: Blake Ulm (GS) pinned Jean Louis Mokweke (HC) in 2:26.