CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Jeffersonville downed Charlestown 48-30 in a dual match Wednesday night.
The Red Devils won eight of the 14 weight-classes en route to victory.
For Jeff, Sebastian Berry (106 pounds), Collin Cain (126), Dawson Slaughter (132), Bradley Owen (145), Hayden Bartle (152) and Cody Shewmaker (195) picked up wins with pins. Other winners for the Red Devils included Montana Northern (120) and Ben Land (285).
The Pirates picked up four wins with pins. Those came from Carson Collier (113), Austin Tullis (138), Braden Moore (160) and Malachi Rios (220). Others victorious for Charlestown were Boomer Hester (170) and Clay McClelland, who outlasted Blake Miller 6-5 at 182 in the night’s closest match.
JEFFERSONVILLE 48, CHARLESTOWN 30
106: Sebastian Berry (J) pinned M. Mosia in 0:41.
113: Carson Collier (C) pinned Brandon Chestnut in 2:46.
120: Montana Northern (J) won by forfeit.
126: Collin Cain (J) pinned N. Phillips in 1:48.
132: Dawson Slaughter (J) pinned C Denton in 1:18.
138: Austin Tullis (C) pinned Quintin Smith in 1:36.
145: Bradley Owen (J) pinned T Ozier in 2:55.
152: Hayden Bartle (J) pinned J Guerrero in 3:48.
160: Braden Moore (C) pinned Kadin Moran in 7:03.
170: Boomer Hester (C) d. Zander Hobbs 13-6.
182: Clay McClelland (C) d. Blake Miller 6-5.
195: Cody Shewmaker (J) won by pin in 0:40.
220: Malachi Rios (C) pinned Alex Juarez in 0:27.
285: Ben Land (J) won by forfeit.
PIONEERS BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence edged Clarksville 30-27 in the “Town Championship” on the mat Wednesday night.
Senior Henry Lovan led the way for the Pioneers, posting a win in his weight class to move into the program’s Top 10 for all-time victories.
