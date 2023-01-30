BOYS' WRESTLING: Sectional titles aplenty for Clark County grapplers

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville cruised to its second straight sectional title, and fifth in six years, Saturday.
Led by five weight-class winners, the Red Devils finished with 269 points — 59 more than runner-up Corydon Central — to roll to the Jeffersonville Sectional championship at Johnson Arena. Charlestown took third (176) while Salem (129) and North Harrison (108) rounded out the top five. Providence placed sixth (80), Silver Creek seventh (69), Borden ninth (56), New Washington 10th (53), Clarksville 11th (36) and Rock Creek 13th (six).
Jeff’s five champions were junior Dawson Slaughter (at 132 pounds), senior Bradley Owen (145), senior Hayden Bartle (152), senior Blake Miller (182) and sophomore Ben Land (285).
After winning his first match by forfeit, Slaughter won his second with a pin in 1 minute before triumphing 5-2 over the No. 1 seed in the semifinals then pinning North Harrison’s Daniel Stiner in the final.
“I’m super-proud of him,” Jeff coach Danny Struck said of Slaughter. “He’s had a real tough season. He went up a couple weight classes and had a losing record coming into this … but he always has maybe one of the best attitudes of any kid on the team.”
Owen won all three of his matches with pins, including in 3:48 over Eastern’s Gabe Pugh in the final.
“He was a really good kid. It was his senior year, I expected a fight and that’s what I got,” said Owen, who improved to 31-8 on the season.
Bartle ran roughshod to his third sectional title, winning all three of his matches with pins in less than 43 seconds.
“I was a little nervous going into today just because earlier in the week I got strep (throat), but coming back off of that (I knew) it’s the start of the state tournament and I’ve really got to make my mark at this one,” he said. “So I just went into it thinking about that and just got some quick pins.”
Miller picked up a win via forfeit in his first match before reeling off three straight pins, including over Charlestown’s Sean McAfee in the final, to take the title.
Finally, Land won his first match by forfeit before posting back-to-back victories with pins, including over Clarksville’s Luke Cain in the final.
The Red Devils also had three runners-up in Collin Cain (126), Zander Hobbs (170) and Cody Shewmaker (195) among their 12 regional qualifiers. The top four finishers in each weight class qualify for this Saturday’s Jeffersonville Regional.
The third-place Pirates had a trio of champions. They were junior Carson Collier (113), senior Braden Moore (160) and senior Malachi Rios (220).
Collier won his first match with a 35-second pin and triumphed 11-2 in the semifinals. In the down-to-the-wire final, he outlasted Providence senior Henry Lovan 7-5 in overtime.
“I can’t really ask for much more than that, that was a dogfight,” Collier said. “I was tired. I don’t like going to overtime at all, I don’t like going past the third period. It’s tough, but you’ve got to dig deep and find a way to win. And I did just that.”
Moore won his first two matches in pins (in 1:02 and 1:46) before defeating Salem’s Evan Bowling 9-1 by a majority decision in the final.
“The kid took a shot right off the bang and I recovered and just rode him out,” Moore said.
Rios won his first match with a 9-second pin before outlasting North Harrison’s Payton King 11-8 in the semifinals. In the final, he pinned Providence’s Preston Schoen in 3:26.
“The final match, it was tough. I was aggressive and almost got caught in a bad throw, but I got through it,” said Rios, who improved to 32-4 on the season.
The seventh-place Dragons were led by senior Cole Bagshaw, the champion at 138. Bagshaw won his first two matches with quick pins (in 1:19 and 1:17) before pinning Clarksville senior Ryan Bahena in 3:29 in the final.
“I knew if I used my speed and angles I’d be able to get him, because he’s a lot stronger than me but I was quicker,” Bagshaw said. “So I just went at it, trusted my practice, trusted my work with my coach and went out there and got a pin.”
The ninth-place Braves had a pair of sectional champions in Skyler Maisttison (170) and Brady Weatherford (195), who became the second and third sectional champs respectively in the brief history of the program.
Maisttison triumphed in his first match by forfeit before winning his next two via pins then outlasting Hobbs 13-10 in the final.
“It was a tough match,” Maisttison said. “He was really strong with really good technique, but I just came out and won in the end.”
Weatherford won his first match with a 55-second pin and his second with an 11-2 majority decision before pinning Shewmaker in 2:43 in the final.
Sophomore A.J. Franklin led the 10th-place Mustangs by taking the title at 106. He won his first match by forfeit before triumphing in his last two by pins (in 1:45 and 1:22).
“The day was great,” said Franklin, who was the runner-up in the weight class last year. “I wrestled pretty well, beat some pretty strong kids and I spent like two-and-a-half minutes on the mat.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 269, 2. Corydon Central 210, 3. Charlestown 176, 4. Salem 129, 5. North Harrison 108, 6. Providence 80, 7. Silver Creek 69, 8. Eastern 58, 9. Borden 56, 10. New Washington 53, 11. Clarksville 36, 12. Crawford County 14, 13. Rock Creek 6.
106 pounds — Final: AJ Franklin (NW) pinned Brayden Walters (Salem) in 1:22; 3rd: Wyatt Schreck (CC) d. Kalob Manning (P) 5-2.
113 — Final: Carson Collier (CH) d. Henry Lovan (P) 7-5 (OT); 3rd: Aidan Stellato (J) pinned Hunter Pitts (CC) in 2:52.
120 — Final: Jayden Owsley (CC) d. Eli Theobald (P) 6-0; 3rd: John Stivers (J) pinned Braedyn Leep (Salem) in 2:44.
126 — Final: Zane Schreck (CC) d. Collin Cain (J) 15-0 by technical fall; 3rd: Noah Phillips (CH) d. Jonah Morgan (Salem) 11-6.
132 — Final: Dawson Slaughter (J) pinned Daniel Stiner (NH) in 6:48; 3rd: Harley Schocke (Salem) pinned Layne Owen (CC) in 4:28.
138 — Final: Cole Bagshaw (SC) pinned Ryan Bahena (CL) in 3:29; 3rd: Justin Ray (CC) pinned Austin Tullis (CH) in 1:41.
145 — Final: Bradley Owen (J) pinned Gabe Pugh (E) in 3:49; 3rd: Ben Boman (CC) pinned Trey Ozier (CH) in 4:19.
152 — Final: Hayden Bartle (J) pinned Jordan Guerrero (CH) in 0:29; 3rd: Ryland Dupin (E) pinned Brandon Cornwell (Salem) in 2:18.
160 — Final: Braden Moore (CH) d. Evan Bowling (Salem) 9-1 by majority decision; 3rd: Kadin Moran (J) d. Jonas Sutton (CC) 3-1.
170 — Final: Skyler Maisttison (B) d. Zander Hobbs (J) 13-10; 3rd: Bryce Gentry (CC) d. Boomer Hester (CH) by injury default.
182 — Final: Blake Miller (J) pinned Sean McAfee (CH) in 2:56; 3rd: Noah Kendall (NH) pinned Joel Altemeyer (Salem) in 1:49.
195 — Final: Brady Weatherford (B) pinned Cody Shewmaker (J) 2:43; 3rd: Caleb Carroll (CC) pinned Nevin Bolen (NH) in 3:59.
220 — Final: Malachi Rios (CH) pinned Preston Schoen (P) in 3:26; 3rd: Payton King (NH) d. Elijah Mutchler (J) 5-2.
285 — Final: Ben Land (J) pinned Luke Cain (CL) in 0:49; 3rd: Hayden Williams (NH) pinned Isaac Gerdon (CC) in 1:42.