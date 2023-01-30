BOYS' WRESTLING: Sectional titles aplenty for Clark County grapplers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions ongoing, negative impacts to travel will continue. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&