BOYS' WRESTLING: Twenty to watch this season

Over the past three seasons, the area has produced three state champions.
In 2020 Floyd Central’s Jonathan Kervin captured the title in the 152-pound weight class at the IHSAA State Finals. Fellow Highlander J Conway followed suit with championships in 2021 (at 152) and 2022 (at 160).
Could we have another champ this season?
Only time will tell.
With that in mind, though, here are 20 grapplers to watch in the 2022-23 campaign.
COLE BAGSHAW, SILVER CREEK
The senior was second in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 138 pounds last season, when he finished with a 30-9 record.
HAYDEN BARTLE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior won the sectional and was second in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 152 pounds last season, when he went 23-8.
COLLIN CAIN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior finished first in the sectional and second in the regional before falling in the first round of the semistate at 126 pounds last season, when he finished with a 25-13 record.
NOAH CAIN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior won the sectional and took third in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 132 pounds last season, when he went 30-9.
ISAAC CAMPBELL, FLOYD CENTRAL
The freshman, who won his weight class at last Saturday’s Oldham County (Ky.) Super Duals, is ranked No. 15 in the state at 106 by indianamat.com.
CARSON COLLIER, CHARLESTOWN
The junior finished fourth in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 113 pounds last season, when he finished with a 25-9 record.
AMARIE DEJESUS, NEW ALBANY
The senior finished fourth in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 132 pounds last season, when he went 10-7.
DREW DIDAT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior finished second in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 113 pounds last season, when he finished with a 15-7 record.
BRAY EMERINE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior was second in the sectional and the regional at 182 pounds last season, when he went 21-4. He’s currently ranked No. 6 in the state at 182 by indianamat.com.
A.J. FRANKLIN, NEW WASHINGTON
The sophomore was the sectional runner-up and lost in the first round of the regional at 106 pounds last season, when he went 9-6.
VINCE KESSINGER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was runner-up at the sectional and finished fourth in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 120 pounds last season, when he finished 24-10. He’s ranked No. 15 at 126 by indianamat.com.
HENRY LOVAN, PROVIDENCE
The senior finished second in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 120 pounds last season, when he finished with a 24-7 record.
CLAY MCCLELLAND, CHARLESTOWN
The junior took third in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 182 pounds last season, when he went 19-9.
BRADEN MOORE, CHARLESTOWN
The senior took third in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 152 pounds last season, when he finished 18-6.
BRADLEY OWEN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior was second in the sectional and regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 145 pounds last season, when he went 23-15.
MALACHI RIOS, CHARLESTOWN
The senior took second in the sectional and fourth in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 220 pounds last season, when he finished with a 22-8 record.
JACOB SHACKLEFORD, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior took third in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 126 pounds last season, when he went 18-13.
DAWSON SLAUGHTER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior took third in the sectional and fourth in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 120 last season, when he finished 16-24.
ELI THEOBALD, PROVIDENCE
The junior was runner-up in the sectional and finished fourth in the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate at 113 pounds last season, when he went 27-15.
BRADY WEATHERFORD, BORDEN
The senior took third in the sectional and lost in the first round of the regional at 195 pounds last season, when he finished 21-11.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Hunter Banet (Floyd Central); Noah Banet (Floyd Central); Ethan Caldwell (Charlestown); Luke Cain (Clarksville); Fynn Douglas (Floyd Central); Manny Frederick (New Albany); Chris Graham (Charlestown); Steven Gray (Providence); Jackson Hoffman (Borden); Ian Hubbard (New Albany); Seth Kaiser (New Albany); Jacob Lang (Floyd Central); Sean McAfee (Charlestown); Eli Newman (Silver Creek); Tom Nguyen (New Albany); Kalyn Rice (Floyd Central); Jase Robinson (Floyd Central); Aiden Stellato (Jeffersonville); Devin Stull (Borden); Ezekiel Tucker (New Washington); Brody Yates (Clarksville).