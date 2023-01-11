The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 14 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier of pro ball in Germany.
Hobbs tallied a season-high 29 points, to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, in Braunschweig’s 101-91 loss to Crailsheim last Wednesday. He went 9 for 17 from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and five turnovers in 34 minutes of action.
Three days later, Hobbs had 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 63-59 loss to Weissenfels. He was 5 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 13 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one foul and two turnovers in 31 minutes.
So far Hobbs is averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 30.1 minutes per game while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (2-12) will next face Bamberg on Saturday and Hamburg on Jan. 21.
