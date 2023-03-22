The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 24 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
On March 12, Hobbs had three points, seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in Braunschweig’s 83-73 loss to Oldenburg. He was 1 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range, while committing one foul and one turnover in 32 minutes of action.
On Sunday, Hobbs tallied nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Braunschweig’s 89-82 win over Heidelberg. He was 3 for 6 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while committing one foul in 23 minutes.
So far this season, Hobbs is averaging 12.2 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 28.8 minutes per game while shooting 46.9 percent from 2-point range, 38 percent from 3-point range and 90.3 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (7-17) will next face Bayern on Sunday and Crailsheim on April 1.
