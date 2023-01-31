Weather Alert

...A Few Slick Spots For The Morning Commute... Light wintry precipitation ended overnight, however a few slick spots may remain through the morning commute. Please use caution and allow extra time if you plan to travel this morning. Slick spots will be most likely on untreated roadways, especially on elevated surfaces and overpasses. Temperatures will remain below freezing until early afternoon when values rise above freezing for a few hours. Another round of light wintry precipitation is expected later tonight mainly south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. A few slick spots may be possible once again on area roadways early Thursday morning.