The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 18 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
On Sunday, Hobbs had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in Braunschweig’s 78-71 win over Chemnitz. He was 6 for 7 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free throw line while committing two fouls and one turnover in 28 minutes of action.
So far this season Hobbs is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 29.6 minutes per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (5-13) will next face Bamberg on Thursday and Weissenfels on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.