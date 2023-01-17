The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 15 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
Hobbs had 17 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Braunschweig’s 85-83 loss to Bamberg on Saturday. He was 6 for 14 from the field, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, while committing one foul and one turnover in 28 minutes of action.
So far this season Hobbs is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 30 minutes per game while shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (2-13) will next face Hamburg on Saturday and Chemnitz on Jan. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.