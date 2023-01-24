The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 17 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
Hobbs had 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in Braunschweig’s 92-83 win over Bamberg last Wednesday. He was 5 for 9 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the free throw line while committing three fouls and one turnover in 27 minutes of action.
On Saturday, Hobbs tallied 15 points, eight assists, four steals and one rebound in Braunschweig’s 92-83 win over Hamburg. He was 4 for 13 from the field, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line while committing one foul and one turnover in 28 minutes.
So far this season Hobbs is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range and 87 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (4-13) will next face Chemnitz on Sunday and Bamberg on Feb. 2.
