Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST /11 AM CST/ TODAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible over southern Indiana. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph later today. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky. * WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight into Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&