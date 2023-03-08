The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 22 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
This past Saturday, Hobbs had 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals in Braunschweig’s 83-73 win over Chemnitz. He was 4 for 9 from the field, all of which were 3-point shots, while committing three turnovers and two fouls in 28 minutes of action.
So far this season Hobbs is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, two steals and 28.9 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from 2-point range, 38.3 percent from 3-point range and 90.3 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (6-16) will next face Oldenburg on Sunday.
