The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 12 games this season for Braunschweig, which is owned by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder. Braunschweig plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier of pro ball in Germany.
Hobbs had a high-scoring game of 18 points in Braunschweig’s 89-82 loss to Wuerzburg in its season-opener on Oct. 3. Fifteen days later, he had 12 assists in his team’s 110-95 loss to Rostock.
Last month, Hobbs had eight points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a 95-90 loss to ALBA on Dec. 6. Eleven days later, he flirted with a triple-double — totaling nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds — in a 97-78 loss to Bayern.
Last Friday, Hobbs had 15 points and six assists in a 95-87 loss to Ulm.
So far Hobbs is averaging 10.2 points, seven assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (2-10) will next face Crailsheim today and Weissenfeis on Saturday.
