The 33-year-old former standout at New Albany High School and Bellarmine University is in his 11th year of playing professional basketball overseas.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 20 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
On Saturday, Hobbs had 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot in Braunschweig’s 93-92 loss to Ludwigsburg. He was 5 for 12 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing four turnovers and one foul in 27 minutes of action.
So far this season Hobbs is averaging 13.2 points, 6.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds, two steals and 29.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.2 percent from 2-point range, 38.6 percent from 3-point range and 90.3 percent from the free throw line.
Braunschweig (5-15) will face Rostock today and Chemnitz on March 4.
