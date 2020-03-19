It's official, the remainder of the IHSAA boys' basketball tournament has been canceled.
The announcement, made around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, comes in the wake of the directive by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that all Indiana schools remain closed until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said in a press release. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
Last Friday the IHSAA announced that remaining games of the state tournament (i.e. regional, semistate and State Finals rounds) would be postponed.
