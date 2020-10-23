ndrc12.jpg

Rock Creek players take a break during a timeout in the Lions’ game against North Daviess earlier this season. Rock Creek (0-6) will face North Central (1-6) at 7 p.m. tonight in Farmersburg in a first-round game in Class A Sectional 48.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The Rock Creek football team's postseason is over before it ever had a chance to begin. 

According to a tweet from the Rock Creek Athletics Twitter account, the Lions' Class A Sectional 48 first-round game at North Central (Farmersburg) scheduled for Friday night has been canceled and the Thunderbirds will advance to the sectional semifinals. 

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Rock Creek (0-6), which had at least two of its scheduled regular-season games canceled by the opposing team due to COVID-19. 

