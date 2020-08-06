Rondale Moore's college football career is over.
The Purdue junior standout wide receiver, a New Albany native, announced Thursday afternoon that he will not play in the 2020 college football season — even if there is one — and begin preparing for a professional career.
"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Moore wrote in a letter that he attached to a one-word tweet.
"Farewell," the tweet read.
Farewell 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4LioRRoOEM— Rondale Moore (@moore_rondale) August 6, 2020
"This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed that I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life," the letter ended.
This story will be updated.
