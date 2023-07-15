 Skip to main content
Charlestown girl set to make Bats debut tonight

Charlestown's Sarah Heitfeld signed a one-day contract with the Louisville Bats on Friday.

LOUISVILLE — Sarah Heitfeld made it official Friday afternoon.

The Charlestown girl put pen to paper and signed a one-day contract with the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in the Stadium Club at Slugger Field.

Heitfeld, Norton Children's "Super Kid," is a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago.

Heitfeld will join the team for its home game against the Nashville Sounds tonight, first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. She'll help perform many roles, such as assisting athletic trainers Steve Gober and Kelsey Branstetter; assisting Bats manager Pat Kelly and even help host in-game entertainment.

Charlestown's Sarah Heitfeld signed a one-day contract with the Louisville Bats on Friday.

