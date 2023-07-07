Charlestown girl signs 1-day contract with Louisville Bats

LOUISVILLE — Charlestown's Sarah Heitfeld, Norton Children's "Super Kid," has signed a one-day contract with the Louisville Bats, the team announced Friday.
Heitfeld, who was born in Louisville and lives in Charlestown, is a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes three years ago.
“I just want to thank everyone so much at Norton Children’s and the Louisville Bats for such a special opportunity that I’ll never forget,” Heitfeld, who plays basketball and softball, said in a release about the news of her one-day contract.
Heitfeld will join the team to help perform many roles, such as assisting athletic trainers Steve Gober and Kelsey Branstetter; assisting Bats manager Pat Kelly and even help host in-game entertainment. Heitfeld will make her debut on Saturday, July 15, when the Bats entertain the Nashville Sounds.
The Louisville Bats will host an introductory press conference for Heitfeld at 3 p.m. next Friday in the Touch of Color Collision Stadium Club at Slugger Field.