Due to anticipated weather conditions, this event has been moved to Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
CHARLESTOWN – Nine former Major League Baseball players venture to Charlestown on Saturday, April 1, for the Major League Baseball Legends for Youth Baseball Clinic.
Presented by the MLB Players Alumni Association and the City of Charlestown, the former players will teach baseball fundamentals and life skills to young people ages 6- to 16-years-old of all skill levels.
The clinic takes place at Charlestown Little League Park, 152 Steve Hamilton Way, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The roster for the event includes the following players: Chris Nichting, Tracy Jones, Gene Walter, Scott Klingenbeck, Steve Stemle (New Albany High School graduate), Franklin Stubbs, Steve Sisco, David Bennett and Josh Stewart.
Each youth participant at the free event will receive a mini bat and a baseball. On the day of the event, athletes must bring a glove, a bat, shoes/cleats and water. Those wishing to participate must pre-register with a link provided at www.CharlestownParks.com.
The sponsor for the clinic is Superior Vault Company.
About Legends for the Youth Clinic Series: A charitable program running more than 180 free events each year worldwide. Its mission is to promote the game of baseball to youth using positive sports images and personalities.
