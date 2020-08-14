Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team who spent part of the summer playing for the Cornbelters in the Kernels Collegiate League in Illinois. Bierman and IU teammate McCade Brown were named the pitchers, both finished with sub-1.00 earned run averages, on the All-Kernels team. They helped the Cornbelters to the league title.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Gabe Bierman
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Beatrice Sanderfer died August 11, 2020. Visitation: Saturday Aug. 15, 9AM - 1PM at First Southern Baptist Church, 215 E. Ettels Ln, Clarksville. Service: 1PM at the church.
72 years of age passed away August 9, 2020 in New Albany, IN. She was born March 15, 1948 to the late Charles and Mary Lucile Kaufer in New Albany. Joyce retired from SR Wood, Inc. in Jeffersonville, IN and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Albany. Along with her parents she…
A family-only service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Livestreaming of the service will be available online at www.facebook.com/scottfuneralhome
Online Poll
Will Joe Biden's pick for a running mate, Kamala Harris, influence your vote?
On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris was his selection for No. 2 on the ticket. The former prosecutor and Attorney General of California has a reputation of being tough on crime. Harris is the first Black woman and first South Asian-American woman chosen as the VP nominee of a major political party.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- After two weeks, Greater Clark has 58 staff, 210 students quarantined
- Louisville man charged with attempted murder in Friday shooting
- Union Restaurant & GameYard close to completion in downtown Jeffersonville
- Early 1800s farm in Jennings County wins rural preservation award
- NAFC reports COVID-19 cases at Green Valley Elementary, Fairmont Elementary
- Southern Indiana community remembers Jeff Eastridge
- Trustee hopes to find solution to dispute over access to historic Black cemetery
- Some Henryville residents speak out against Nazi activity
- Pleasant Ridge Elementary reports additional COVID-19 case, shifts to online learning next week
- City likely to spend at least another $200k to fix Slate Run Road problems
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.