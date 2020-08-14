Gabe Bierman head shot

Gabe Bierman 

Gabe Bierman (Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising junior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team who spent part of the summer playing for the Cornbelters in the Kernels Collegiate League in Illinois. Bierman and IU teammate McCade Brown were named the pitchers, both finished with sub-1.00 earned run averages, on the All-Kernels team. They helped the Cornbelters to the league title.

Tags

Recommended for you