Zoie Zimmerman head shot

Zoie Zimmerman 

Zoie Zimmerman (IU Kokomo): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore defensive specialist on the volleyball team. As a freshman, Zimmerman saw action in 28 matches and 74 sets, finishing with 167 digs, 10 service aces and eight assists for the Cougars, who went 27-14 and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.

