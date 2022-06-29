CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Challengers make sure everyone’s included.
That’s why the Little League program fills up three ball fields in Clarksville, playing games on Thursday nights in May and June each year.
“Our team is made up of players of all ages, 3 to 63,” said league Vice President Mickey Higdon. “We cater to special needs players all over Southern Indiana. We have a lot from Clarksville, a lot from Jeffersonville, New Albany and our player that drives the furthest comes from Madison. His dad is one of our coaches.”
In total there’s 95 players this year and every one of them gets a chance to bat each game and to spend time with friends learning the sport.
Higdon said the league’s been around for about 33 years and this season is his 27th.
The teams don’t keep score and everyone gets to play.
“We have players of varying skill sets. Some are in wheelchairs, some have no mobility in their arms and legs,” he said. “Every player generally hits twice a night. We play two innings, for about an hour and a half.”
Higdon said he’s probably got the best job in all of Little League and has brought traditions from growing up playing baseball to the group.
“When I played Little League, many years ago, my coach always brought us a cold drink,” he said. “I said when this started we are doing to do that after every game. We give each of our players a cold drink (after games.)”
Parents also play an active role in the league and the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department makes sure to keep the fields in tip-top shape for the games.
LaCosta Fike said her family has been involved with the league for seven years.
“We have a son that is autistic,” she said. “And we wanted him to get in a sport so he could interact with others with disabilities and we found the Challenger league.”
Fike said it allows her son to learn how to be a teammate and get along with others. He is also able to spend time with his friends.
Anyone who’s interested in joining the league can contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation or visit the Clarksville Challengers Facebook page.
“I just think everybody should get out and experience this,” Fike said. “If you’re having a bad day, you want to come out here and see a little bit of interaction. They enjoy it and love it. Everyone should experience this, it will change your view on the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.