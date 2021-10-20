Junior Robert Lamar ran for 307 yards and six touchdowns as the Clarksville football team rolled to a 69-8 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
Lamar only ran the ball nine times, but averaged 34.1 yards per carry, while scoring on runs of 58, 69, 10, 51, 34 and 44 yards.
Lamar finished the regular season with a state-best 1,789 rushing yards (198.8 per game), which eclipsed the single-season school-record of 1,659 set by Tito Mayfield in 1998, and 21 rushing TDs.
Lamar and the Generals host Mitchell this Friday night in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game.
At the end of the month, News and Tribune readers can vote for the October Athlete of the Month.
