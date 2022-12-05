LOUISVILLE — University of Louisville baseball alumni Drew Ellis and Reid Detmers will be the featured guests at the 2023 Leadoff Dinner presented by Republic Bank, it was announced Monday.
The annual event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at The Galt House Hotel. The annual dinner will begin at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at The Galt House Hotel. Tickets for the Leadoff Dinner are $65 each and can be purchased online (at am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/23leadoff). More information about the event can be obtained by contacting Ronee Baxter at 502-852-2015 or at ronee@GoCards.com.
The 2023 Leadoff Dinner guests were among 11 Louisville baseball alumni to spend time on Major League Baseball rosters during the 2022 season and 48 former Cardinals assigned to professional teams at the conclusion of the year.
Ellis, a Jeffersonville native and JHS graduate, is an infielder in the Seattle Mariners organization. A second-round draft pick in 2017, Ellis made his Major League debut on July 30, 2021 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He picked up a hit in his first big-league at-bat and then recorded his first career MLB home run on Aug. 14 of that season against the San Diego Padres. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in June and made his first appearance with the club on June 26.
Detmers is a left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. The 10th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Detmers skyrocketed to the big leagues, making his MLB debut just over one year after being drafted. The two-time All-American posted a 7-6 record with a 3.77 ERA during the 2022 campaign, which included throwing the 12th no-hitter in Angels’ franchise history against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10.
Since its debut in 1996, the Louisville Baseball Leadoff Dinner has helped launch the season by bringing some of the biggest names in the game to the Derby City. Previous guests include Adam Duvall, Jose Bautista, Josh Hamilton, Andy Pettitte, Joe Girardi, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Alex Rodriguez, Tino Martinez, Scott Rolen, Tommy Lasorda, Chad Green, Chris Coghlan, Jeff Francoeur, Sean Green, Nick Swisher, Adam Wainwright, Chris Burke, Chris Dominguez, Justin Marks, Trystan Magnuson, Zack Cozart, B.J. Rosenberg, Cody Ege, Matt Koch, Rick Sweet, Adam Engel, Kyle McGrath, Nick Burdi, Josh Rogers, Brendan McKay, Will Smith, Zack Burdi, Kyle Funkhouser, Corey Ray and Nick Solak.
