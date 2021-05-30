LEWISTON, Idaho — An eight-run fourth inning propelled Central Methodist (Mo.) to an 11-5 win over IU Southeast in a winners' bracket game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Saturday night.
The Grenadiers (49-15) will face Keiser (Fla.) (37-17) at 2:30 p.m. Monday in an elimination game of the double-elimination tourney.
The Eagles (47-6) pounded out 16 hits, including four home runs, in the win.
IU Southeast took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. The Grenadiers scored thanks to John Ullom's RBI-single and a Central Methodist error.
The Eagles' big inning featured a trio of home runs, including Kenny Otero's two-run shot and back-to-back solo homers by Logan Haring and Sergio Macias.
That was more than enough offense for Central Methodist starter Nick Merkel. The 6-foot-7 junior right-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three over six innings.
Macias and Max McCay led the Eagles with four hits apiece while Macias drove in two and McCay three.
The Grenadiers tallied 13 hits. Clay Woeste, Brody Tanksley, Marco Romero and Derek Wagner had two hits apiece. Ullom touched home twice.
Trevor Reynolds absorbed the loss for IUS. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings.
.
NAIA WORLD SERIES
Saturday at Lewiston, Idaho
CENTRAL METHODIST (MO.) 11, IU SOUTHEAST 5
IU Southeast 000 201 002 — 5 13 2
Central Methodist 000 800 30X — 11 16 4
W — Nick Merkel (13-0). L — Trevor Reynolds (9-2). 2B — Brody Tanksley (IUS), Mason Schwellenbach (CM). HR — Logan Haring (CM), Sergio Macias (CM) 2, Kenny Otero (CM). Records — IU Southeast 49-15, Central Methodist 47-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.