LEWISTON, Idaho — IU Southeast’s record-setting season came to an end Tuesday night.
Sixth-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) outslugged the seventh-seeded Grenadiers for a 14-10 win in an elimination game of the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
IUS, which was making its first-ever World Series appearance, finished its season 50-16.
The Eagles (40-11) got off to a fast start Tuesday, tallying four runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the fourth. The Grenadiers, though, battled back to tie the game at 8-all after six innings.
Faulkner responded with a five-run seventh and tacked on another run in the eighth. IU Southeast tallied two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn’t get closer.
The Eagles pounded out 14 hits, including four home runs, in the win.
The Grenadiers tallied 10 hits, including four for extra bases.
Sam Anthony, Faulkner’s leadoff hitter, led the team’s offensive onslaught. He went 3-for-5 with a double and two home runs while driving in five and scoring three times. Alex Arauz added a trio of hits, including a double. John Michael Mathews, the Eagles’ No. 2 hitter, also hit a pair of home runs and finished with three RBIs.
Daunte DeCello led IUS at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring once. Clay Woeste added a double and a home run while driving in three and touching home twice. Derek Wagner and Jacob Scott added two hits apiece.
Antonio Frias, the fourth of four Faulkner pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out six.
Brenden Bube, the sixth of nine IU Southeast pitchers, absorbed the loss. He allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out one over 1 1/3 innings.
In addition to making their first-ever World Series appearance, the Grenadiers also set a single-season program record for wins.
.
NAIA WORLD SERIES
Tuesday’s elimination game at Harris Field
FAULKNER (ALA.) 14, IU SOUTHEAST 10
Faulkner 420 200 510 — 14 14 4
IU Southeast 220 121 020 — 10 10 1
W — Antonio Frias. L — Brenden Bube. 2B — Clay Woeste (IUS), Derek Wagner (IUS), Drew Hensley (IUS), Sam Anthony (F), Alex Arauz (F), Justice Lucas (F). HR — Woeste (IUS), Anthony (F) 2, John Michael Mathews (F) 2. Records — Faulkner 40-11, IU Southeast 50-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.