NEW ALBANY — The college baseball season is definitely more of a marathon than a sprint.
However, it’s been hard to ignore IU Southeast’s fast start to its 2020 campaign.
The Grenadiers began 12-0 and were the last unbeaten team in NAIA before losing the first game of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Campbellsville (Ky.) on a walk-off home run.
“It really didn’t feel like we lost because we came back against one of the nation’s best relievers. Jesse Davis was up around 96 miles an hour and we scored against him [to force extra innings],” said IUS head coach Ben Reel, whose team plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to forge a 5-5 tie.
One loss, though, wasn’t the end of the world.
“In 2011 we won 24 in a row and it was the most miserable experience of my life,” Reel, whose team bounced back to top the Tigers 9-5 in Wednesday’s nightcap, recalled with a chuckle. “I didn’t step on a crack for a month. I used the same pencil for a month. By the time it was over, the pencil was about 2 inches long. At one point I dropped it and nearly lost it and you would’ve thought the world was ending.”
For Reel, though, it’s not about how his team starts the season, it’s about where it finishes it.
“This year I’m really focused on getting to Lewiston[,Idaho],” Reel said of the site of the 64th annual NAIA World Series. “Winning streaks are cool and they’re really fun, and winning the conference is fun, but I’m more focused on Lewiston.”
IUS was narrowly short of Lewiston last year, falling 13-5 to Georgetown (Ky.) in the losers’ bracket final of the 2019 NAIA Baseball Championship Opening Round in Lawrenceville, Ga. to finish 37-20.
“The guys, they showed their potential last year as a very young team with very little experience,” said Reel, whose squad was the preseason pick to win the Rivers States Conference and ranked No. 22 nationally. “We returned a lot of key pieces, but we’ve also shown some maturity and we’ve shown some poise.”
Reel credits his team’s fast start to its “preparation.”
“I think guys have shown up everyday and they punch the clock,” he said. “The whole team has the mentality of, we roll up our sleeves every day, pack a lunch and turn big rocks into small rocks, and small rocks into sand.”
Through their first 14 games, the Grenadiers have outscored their opponents 119-55. They’re hitting .344 while their foes are batting a collective .230.
“When we don’t pitch it we hit it, and when we don’t hit it we pitch it,” said Reel, whose team also has a .973 fielding percentage.
Leading the way, both at the plate and in the field, is sophomore shortstop Daunte Decello.
“He’s the heartbeat of our team,” Reel said. “He pumps the blood out to everyone else.”
Decello has also found new life at the plate. Despite starting 53 of 56 games last year, Decello hit just .185. So far this season he sports a .500 batting average and leads the team in hits (20), doubles (six) and total bases (28).
Sophomore Drew Hensley is second on the squad with a .444 batting average while sophomore Derek Wagner is hitting .381. Junior catcher Brody Tanksley, who hit .337 last season, is up to .372 so far this year.
A couple of key newcomers — senior utilityman Jake Scott and junior outfielder Marco Romero — have also aided IU Southeast’s fast start.
“Those two guys have been incredible,” Reel said.
Scott, a Division I transfer from Houston Baptist, is a California native who played for John Altobelli, the college coach killed in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Scott is hitting .357 and is tied for the team lead with two home runs.
Romero, a transfer from Oakton (Ill.) Community College, is batting .368 with a team-high 14 RBIs.
“The kid can do it all,” Reel said. “Up until a week ago he hadn’t struck out all season.”
The Grenadiers’ pitching staff hasn’t been too bad either. It’s been led by junior Hunter Kloke. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 2.01 earned-run average. He has 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.
“He projects more as a relief pitcher after college,” Reel said. “He’s more of a guy who’s going to blow your doors off, so he’s had to learn how to pitch.”
Junior lefty Trevor Reynolds and sophomore southpaw Chas Adams are both 2-0 on the mound.
Out of the bullpen the Grenadiers feature closers Jacob Frankel and Brenden Bube. Frankel, a junior right-hander from Louisville, is 1-0 with two saves and a 2.16 ERA. Bube, a junior righty and Lanesville graduate, is 1-1 with a save and a 0.96 ERA.
“Those two guys are almost unhittable,” Reel said.
The Grenadiers are back in action at 5 p.m. today, when they host RSC foe Ohio Christian in the first of a three-game series at the Koetter Sports Complex. The two will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“What’s 12-0 when we still have 45 games left,” Reel quipped. “We’re just hoping to keep it rolling.”
