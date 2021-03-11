NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast blasted Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 33-15 in a seven-inning game Wednesday afternoon.
The 11th-ranked Grenadiers scored in every inning and pounded out 24 hits — 11 for extra bases — in their fifth win in their last six games.
Freshman second baseman Brayden Hazelwood led the IUS offensive onslaught, going 5-for-6 — the first hits of his college career — with a single, three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs.
Sophomore catcher Ben Berenda added four hits, all singles, and five RBIs while junior shortstop Clay Woeste had a double and a grand slam while driving in five runs of his own.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Grenadiers answered with seven in the bottom of the inning before tacking on six in the second, three in the third, 11 in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Other standouts at the plate for IU Southeast included Jacob Scott, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Five other players had at least two hits for the Grenadiers. Included among that quintet were Woeste, Drew Hensley, Matt Monahan, Ian Taylor and John Ullom. Additionally, Brandon Boxer went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and five runs scored while Scott and Andronico Recasas, who scored three times, stole two bases apiece.
Junior Payton Bledsoe, one of six IUS pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. The right-hander gave up two earned runs on one hit while walking two and striking out one in two innings.
The Grenadiers (10-11, 3-0) are slated to return to River States Conference action Saturday, when they're scheduled to host IU Kokomo in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.