CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – IU Southeast blasted its way to a second straight River States Conference Tournament title Monday.
The No. 18 Grenadiers pummeled Point Park (Pa.) 19-4 in the championship to clinch the league’s automatic berth in the 65th annual NAIA Baseball National Championship.
"Could not be more proud of this group and all they have accomplished," IUS coach Ben Reel wrote on Twitter on Monday night. "Lucky to have a front row seat to watch them compete each and every day!"
IUS (39-13) will learn where it will play in the NAIA Opening Round, as well as the other three teams there, at 5 p.m. Thursday during the National Championship Selection Show.
The Grenadiers, who were also the RSC regular-season champs for the fourth consecutive season, rolled to the tourney title by outscoring their opponents 37-14.
IU Southeast actually trailed the Pioneers 2-0 through 2 1/2 innings Monday before scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. The Grenadiers added five more in the fifth, three each in the sixth and seventh before plating four more in the eighth.
Brody Tanksley got IUS on the scoreboard with his game-tying two-run homer in the third. Two batters later, Ben Berenda homered to right field to give the Grenadiers the lead for good.
Berenda, Marco Romero and Trevor MacDonald led IU Southeast’s 17-hit attack with three apiece. Romero went 3-for-4 with an RBI while scoring thrice. Berenda was 3-for-4 with his home run and two RBIs while touching home twice. MacDonald went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring once.
Three others — Trevor Campbell, Tanksley and Brandon Boxer — added two hits apiece. Campbell, the RSC Player of the Year, finished 2-for-6 while scoring twice. Tanksley was 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs while touching home twice. Boxer went 2-for-6 while scoring twice.
Daunte DeCello’s grand slam highlighted IU Southeast’s five-run fifth frame.
Hunter Kloke (11-3), the RSC Pitcher of the Year, picked up the win in relief of starter Cade Reynolds. The senior southpaw allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out six over the final five frames.
Easton Klein absorbed the loss on the mound for Point Park (37-14). The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out three over three innings.
