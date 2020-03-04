CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — IU Southeast lost its first game of the season — on a walk-off home run — but bounced back to earn a doubleheader split at Campbellsville (Ky.) on Wednesday.
The Tigers took the opener, 6-5, on Adbiel Morales’ game-ending homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. The loss was the first of the season for the Grenadiers, who were the last unbeaten in NAIA. They rebounded, though, to take the nightcap 9-5.
In the opener, IUS rallied from deficits of 2-0, 2-1 and 5-2 to tie the score with three runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, though, IU Southeast reliever Brenden Bube induced a groundout before Morales went deep.
Clay Woeste and Brody Tanksley led the Grenadiers at the plate with two hits apiece. Jake Scott also homered for IUS.
In the nightcap, IU Southeast tallied two runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and three each in the fifth and sixth frames en route to the victory.
Tanksley led the Grenadiers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Daunte Decello added a pair of hits, including a triple, and a trio of RBIs. Scott scored three times while Tyler Mills touched home twice.
They helped provide enough offense for four IUS pitchers. Freshman Lane Oesterling notched his first win on the mound. The right-hander allowed two unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 2/3 innings. Zach Mann, Jacob Morley and Conner Fries combined for 2 1/3 innings of four-hit relief.
The Grenadiers (13-1) return to River States Conference play at 5 p.m. Friday, when they host Ohio Christian in the first game of a three-game series.
