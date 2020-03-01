NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast improved to 10-0 on the season, opening River States Conference play with a 14-6 victory over visiting West Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
The Grenadiers pounded out 13 hits while a quartet of pitchers held the visitors to seven hits.
Daunte Decello led the IUS offense, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs while also scoring a run. Marco Romero and Trevor MacDonald added two hits apiece. Romero was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. MacDonald went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ben Berenda added three RBIs while Ethan Shafer scored a trio of runs for the Grenadiers, who plated seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break open a close game.
That was more than enough offense for IUS starter Hunter Kloke. The junior left-hander allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four in six innings to improve to 4-0 on the season. Jacob Morley, Eli Helton and Cameron Harvey combined for three innings of one-hit relief.
The Grenadiers (10-0, 1-0), who hosted WVU Tech in a Sunday doubleheader, is scheduled to host Marian at 3 p.m. today at the Koetter Sports Complex.
IU SOUTHEAST 14, WVU TECH 6
West Virginia Tech 101 001 300 — 6 7 1
IU Southeast 013 003 70X —14 13 2
Hunter Kloke, Jacob Morley (7), Eli Helton (8), Cameron Harvey (9) and Brody Tanksley. Calyb King, Will Mullins (5), Trey Dalton (6), Logan McClure (7), Zach Eppard (7), Cameron Asbury (8) and Luke Lindamood. W — Kloke (4-0). L — King (1-3). 2B — Corey Lewis (WVU Tech), Kent Rooklin (WVU Tech), Andrew Sharp (WVU Tech), Ben Berenda (IUS), Daunte Decello (IUS), Marco Romero (IUS), Trevor MacDonald (IUS). Records — WVU Tech 5-10, 0-1; IUS 10-0, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.