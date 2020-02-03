Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain likely. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.