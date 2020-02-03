NEW ALBANY — On a spring-like afternoon, IU Southeast opened its season with a 10-4 win over visiting Georgetown (Ky.) College on Monday.
The 22nd-ranked Grenadiers pounded out 16 hits and used eight pitchers to hold the Tigers to seven hits.
IUS took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on John Ullom’s RBI-single in the bottom of the second. The Grenadiers then took control with a five-run third that was highlighted by back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Trevor MacDonald and Derek Wagner. IUS tacked on three more in the fourth for good measure.
Tyler Mills led the Grenadiers at the plate, going 3-for-4 while Marco Romero, MacDonald, Ullom and Daunte Decello added two hits apiece. MacDonald drove in three runs, while Romero knocked in two and scored two.
Starter Hunter Kloke picked up the win on the mound. The junior left-hander tossed two perfect innings while striking out two.
The Grenadiers (1-0) next travel to top-ranked, and defending national champion, Tennessee Wesleyan for a three-game series that begins at 2 p.m. Friday.
IU SOUTHEAST 10, GEORGETOWN (KY.) 4
Georgetown 000 110 110— 4 7 1
IU Southeast 015 300 10X—10 16 1
W — Hunter Kloke (1-0). L — Bryan Torres (0-1). 2B — Trevor MacDonald (IUS), Daunte Decello (IUS), Derek Wagner (IUS), Joseph Wall (G), Gabriel Figueroa (G).
Records — Georgetown 0-1; IU Southeast 1-0.
