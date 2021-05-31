LEWISTON, Idaho — IU Southeast kept its season alive with a 9-7 win over Keiser (Fla.) in an elimination game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Monday.
The seventh-seeded Grenadiers (50-15) will face top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) (51-8) at 2 p.m. Monday in another elimination game of the double elimination tourney.
On Monday, the Seahawks scored once in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. IUS tied it up in the fifth, when Clay Woeste doubled, moved to third on Daunte DeCello’s groundout then scored on Brody Tanksley’s groundout.
The Grenadiers took the lead with four in the sixth thanks to back-to-back two-RBI doubles by Woeste and DeCello.
Keiser scored once in the bottom of the inning, but IU Southeast scored three more times in the seventh thanks to a sacrifice fly, a Jake Scott RBI-single and when DeCello was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Seahawks (37-18) answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to pull within 8-5.
The Grenadiers added a single run in the ninth thanks to a balk.
Keiser’s Tim Bouchard hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Jacob Frankel came on to get the final two outs.
Drew Hensley picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore right-hander allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Frankel, the fifth IUS pitcher, picked up the save.
Woeste, John Ullom, Scott and Tyler Mills had two hits apiece to lead the Grenadiers’ 11-hit attack. DeCello drove in three runs while Woeste touched home twice..
NAIA WORLD SERIES
Monday’s elimination game at Lewiston, Idaho
IU SOUTHEAST 9, KEISER (FLA.) 7
IU Southeast 000 014 301 — 9 11 2
Keiser (Fla.) 100 001 302 — 7 11 2
W — Drew Hensley. L — Deykel Reyes. SV — Jacob Frankel. 2B — Clay Woeste (IUS) 2, Daunte DeCello (IUS), Jacob Scott (IUS), Mason Dinesen (K), Kemper Bednar (K), Ben McConnell (K). HR — Tim Bouchard (K). Records — IU Southeast 50-15, Keiser 37-18.
IUS FALLS
LEWISTON, Idaho — An eight-run fourth inning propelled Central Methodist (Mo.) to an 11-5 win over IUS in a winners’ bracket game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Saturday night.
The Eagles (47-6) pounded out 16 hits, including four home runs, in the win.
IU Southeast took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. The Grenadiers scored thanks to Ullom’s RBI-single and a Central Methodist error.
The Eagles’ big inning featured a trio of home runs, including Kenny Otero’s two-run shot and back-to-back solo homers by Logan Haring and Sergio Macias.
That was more than enough offense for Central Methodist starter Nick Merkel. The 6-foot-7 junior right-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three over six innings.
Macias and Max McCay led the Eagles with four hits apiece while Macias drove in two and McCay three.
The Grenadiers tallied 13 hits. Woeste, Tanksley, Marco Romero and Derek Wagner had two hits apiece. Ullom touched home twice.
Trevor Reynolds absorbed the loss for IUS. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings.
NAIA WORLD SERIES
Saturday at Lewiston, Idaho
CENTRAL METHODIST (MO.) 11, IU SOUTHEAST 5
IU Southeast 000 201 002 — 5 13 2
Central Methodist 000 800 30X — 11 16 4
W — Nick Merkel (13-0). L — Trevor Reynolds (9-2). 2B — Brody Tanksley (IUS), Mason Schwellenbach (CM). HR — Logan Haring (CM), Sergio Macias (CM) 2, Kenny Otero (CM). Records — IU Southeast 49-15, Central Methodist 47-6.
