SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A three-run sixth inning boosted Antelope Valley (Calif.) to a 3-2 win over IU Southeast in an elimination game of the 2022 NAIA Baseball Championship Opening Round on Wednesday evening.
The loss ended the Grenadiers’ season.
IU Southeast (40-15) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second when Marco Romero hit his fourth home run of the Opening Round — and eighth of the season — to right field to give the Grenadiers a 1-0 lead.
In the third, IUS threatened again when John Ullom led off with a single and stole second. However, the next three batters were retired to strand him there.
IUS starter Brenden Bube shut down the Pioneer attack through the first five innings of the contest. He got some help defensively in the top of the second when Judah Wilbur hit a two-out double and tried to score after an error, but he was tagged out at home by Ben Berenda.
Bube retired eight in a row until he hit a batter in the fifth, but ended the inning with a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat.
The Grenadiers added to their lead in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Boxer was hit by a pitch, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a balk.
The Pioneers (39-12) took the lead in the top of the sixth with a two-out rally. With runners at the corners, Dominic Enbody scored on an error and Rickie Garcia walked to load the bases.
Judah Wilbur followed with a two-run single to give the Pioneers the lead for good.
Bube worked six innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out three.
IU Southeast was retired in order in each of the next three innings.
In the ninth, Trevor Campbell walked, Romero was hit and Berenda was intentionally walked to loaded the bases with one out.
Ryan Isler struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Ullom had two hits and Romero was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in his final collegiate game.
IU Southeast combined to win 90 games over the last two seasons —the most in a two-year stretch in program history.
NAIA OPENING ROUND
Wednesday’s elimination game at Santa Barbara, Calif.
ANTELOPE VALLEY 3, IU SOUTHEAST 2
Antelope Valley 000 003 000 — 3 5 0
IU Southeast 010 010 000 — 2 4 4
W — S. Atamanchu. L — B. Bube. 2B — N. Blythe (AV), J. Wilburn (AV). HR — Marco Romero (IUS). Records — Antelope Valley 39-12, IU Southeast 40-15.
