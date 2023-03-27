LOUISVILLE — IU Southeast completed a three-game sweep of Alice Lloyd (Ky.) with a pair of River States Conference wins Sunday.
The Grenadiers clipped the Eagles 7-2 in their first game before blasting them 18-0 in seven innings in the second at Louisville St. Xavier High School. IUS previously edged Alice Lloyd 5-3 Saturday.
Saturday, five pitchers held the Eagles to three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out nine in the win.
Luke Schafer picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out six over the first six frames. Zak Rasener picked up his first save of the season by retiring the last two hitters of the game.
Trevor Campbell led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice. Slater Schield added a pair of hits while Mason White hit a two-run home run.
In Sunday’s first game, the Eagles led 2-1 through 3½frames before the Grenadiers scored six runs in a row.
White led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and triple while touching home twice. Blake Cook added a two-run homer while Kody Putnam also drove in a pair.
Lane Oesterling picked up the win on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three over six innings.
In Sunday’s second contest, the Grenadiers scored five runs in the third, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and eight in the sixth en route to victory.
Schield and Ryan Kassel led IU Southeast’s 19-hit attack with three apiece. Schield went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Kassel was 3-for-3 with a single, triple, home run and one RBI while touching home four times.
Alex Yurt, Campbell and Chase Patton added two hits apiece while Brayden Hazelwood had four RBIs and Austin Griffin three.
Tyler Yotkewich picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed three hits while fanning eight over six innings. Bryce Trail then struck out the side in the seventh.
IUS (13-13, 8-4), which has won seven straight, will next host Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
