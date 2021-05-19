KINGSPORT, Tenn. — IU Southeast is headed to the World Series.
The second-seeded, and 15th-ranked, Grenadiers outslugged top-seeded, and top-ranked, Tennessee Wesleyan 16-10 in the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round championship game Wednesday afternoon.
With the win IUS (48-14) clinched its first-ever trip to the NAIA World Series, which will take place May 28 through June 4 in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Grenadiers’ first two triumphs in Kingsport came on walk-off home runs, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday.
IU Southeast rode a pair of six-run innings and a 20-hit performance to its sixth straight victory, and its second in a row over the Bulldogs (53-6).
The Grenadiers took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first and another in the second. Wesleyan scored once in the bottom of the second before plating four in the third to take a 5-3 lead. It was short-lived, however.
IUS scored six times in the fifth inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Grenadiers added another run in the seventh before scoring six more times in the eighth.
Sophomore Daunte DeCello led IU Southeast’s hit parade, going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Derek Wagner added a trio of hits and RBIs and five others (Drew Hensley, Brody Tanksley, Marco Romero, John Ullom and Jacob Scott) had two hits apiece. Clay Woeste and Ben Berenda also had three RBIs each for the Grenadiers, who received hits from 10 different players.
On the mound freshman Gavin Knust, the second of four IUS pitchers, picked up the win. The left-hander from Forest Park High School allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of relief of starter Cade Reynolds. Conner Fries and Jacob Frankel followed Knust on the mound. Frankel pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three.
.
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING ROUND
Wednesday’s championship game
IU SOUTHEAST 16, TENNESSEE WESLEYAN 10
IU Southeast 210 060 160 — 16 20 2
Tennessee Wesleyan 014 000 320 — 10 15 3
W — Gavin Knust (1-0). L — Jayden Kruse (4-1). 2B — Daunte DeCello (IUS), Brody Tanksley (IUS), Ben Berenda (IUS), Alex Flock (TW), Gary Mattis (TW), Bailey Russell (TW). HR — Mattis (TW). Records — IU Southeast 48-14, Tennessee Wesleyan 53-6.
