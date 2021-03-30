GEORGETOWN, Ky. – Brenden Bube shut down the Georgetown offense with six no-hit innings and Drew Hensley and Jake Scott each had two hits apiece as IU Southeast defeated Georgetown 5-3 on Tuesday.
The Grenadiers got on the board in the top of the first inning when Clay Woeste walked and advanced to third on two passed balls. Brody Tanksley drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left.
IUS (21-11) added another run in the top of the second inning. Jake Scott led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Drew Hensley. John Ullom reached base on a fielder's choice and drove in Scott.
That was more than enough run support for Bube, who walked one batter in six innings of work for his third win of the year. He was able to get balls in play early in at-bats and worked with only two three-ball counts in his outing.
Both offenses stalled until the seventh inning when the Grenadiers tacked on a pair of runs. Drew Hensley doubled and moved to third on an errant throw by pitcher Luke Turino. John Ullom followed with a RBI double and he scored on a single by Ben Berenda.
The Tigers (17-12) broke through with a run in the bottom of the inning. Shota Usuda singled and moved to third on an error. He scored on a single by Brandon Krennrich.
The Grenadiers got the run back in the top of the eighth when Marco Romero reached base on an error and then stole second. He scored on a single by Jake Scott.
The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the eigth to get back into the game. Adryan Ramirez was hit and moved to third on a double by Eric Thrower. Ramirez scored on a groundout by Joshua Duarte and a RBI single by Dashon Moore brought in Thrower.
Hensley came on to pitch with runners on first and second and one out. He recorded a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. Then in the ninth he retired the side in order for his first save of the year.
Scott and Hensley were each 2-for-4 on the day. Ullom had a hit and drove in two.
IU Southeast travels to Thomas More (Ky.) at 3 p.m. today.
