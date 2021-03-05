NEW ALBANY – Cade Reynolds worked six solid innings, Trevor Reynolds worked the final three for his first save and Matt Monahan had two hits and drove in two to lead host IU Southeast past Rio Grande (Ohio) 4-3 in the Grenadiers’ River States Conference opener Friday.
IUS fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Jesse Watson singled to right to score Kent Reeser, who had reached on a bunt hit and advanced on a groundout.
The Red Storm added another run in the top of the second when Rio Grande played small ball and used four bunts to get on base and advance Juan Familia around to score. He scored when II-Zadod Gabriel bunted for a hit and first baseman Austin Wise could not make the catch.
The Grenadiers answered with a four-run second inning. Marco Romero led off with a single and Jake Scott followed with a double to right. Austin Wise then hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Romero and Clay Woeste singled to center to tie the game.
Tyler Mills and Woeste stole third and second, respectively, then scored on a double by Matt Monahan.
Reynolds had a strong outing after the second inning. He worked around a two-out triple by Familia in the fourth by striking out Thomas Gutierrez.
In the fifth, he struck out Kent Reeser while Brody Tanksley threw out Caden Cluxton, who was trying to steal second, to end the inning.
In the sixth, the Red Storm rallied to cut the lead to 4-3. Trey Carter grounded out to score Clayton Surrell, who had reached on an error.
Reynolds came on in the seventh and retired the side in order. In the eighth, Cluxton led off with a double and advanced to third on a bunt hit by Reeser. Reeser was picked off and Surrell was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners with one out.
Jesse Watson flied out to left and Jake Scott threw a one-hop throw home to Tanksley who applied the tag in time on Cluxton to end the inning.
Reynolds had runners on first and second and one out in the ninth, but struck out pinch-hitter Billy Cooper and got a fielder’s choice force out at second base to end the game for his first save.
Woeste had two hits and a RBI while Scott also had a pair of hits for the Grenadiers. Reynolds (1-2) worked six innings, gave up three runs, one earned, on seven hits. He struck out four and walked a batter.
IU Southeast (7-10, 1-0) concludes the series with Rio Grande with a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m. today.
